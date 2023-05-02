Chinese electric vehicle brands expand to global markets

Osamu Furukawa stands next to his new BYD ATTO 3 electric car, that’s parked besides a Volkswagen converted into an EV, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Tuesday, April 25, 2023.(AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama) Osamu Furukawa stands next to his new BYD ATTO 3 electric car, that’s parked besides a Volkswagen converted into an EV, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Tuesday, April 25, 2023.(AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)

MORE AUTOS NEWS