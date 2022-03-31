Additional support necessary to meet new EV sales mandates: Automakers

Tesla cars are parked at the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Tesla cars are parked at the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

MORE AUTOS NEWS