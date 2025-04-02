ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Religious gathering cancelled in N.S. because of fears of U.S. border policies

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canadian and American flags fly at the Rainbow Bridge where the border crossing between the U.S. and Canada near Niagara Falls, Ont., Canada on, Nov. 22, 2023. A gathering of religious groups from across North America that was supposed to be held this year in Nova Scotia has been postponed indefinitely because of worries over U.S. border policies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio