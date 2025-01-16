ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Blown tire blamed for causing passenger plane’s landing gear to collapse in Halifax

By The Canadian Press

Published

blown tire is to blame for the collapse of a passenger plane's landing gear after it touched down at the Halifax airport last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB
The Transportation Safety Board says a blown tire is to blame for the collapse of a passenger plane's landing gear after it touched down at the Halifax airport last month, causing an engine fire and evacuation of the aircraft. The damaged plane is shown on the tarmac after the incident in a Transportation Safety Board handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB




















