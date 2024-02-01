These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The inquest into the 2022 mass killings in Saskatchewan releases its recommendations to prevent future violence, more Canadians become eligible to apply for the federal dental care plan and Alberta's premier announces changes affecting transgender people. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. James Smith recommendations: The jury from the inquest into one of Canada's most brutal mass killings suggested changes to statutory release, prison programming and police practices it says could help prevent future violence. This comes after 11 people were killed in a September 2022 spree of fatal stabbings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon.

2. Canadian Dental Care Plan: Applications for the federal government's new dental insurance program will open up to more Canadians on Feb. 1, when seniors aged 72 to 76 will be invited to apply. Employment and Social Development Canada says more than 400,000 Canadian seniors have already been approved.

3. 'He thought it was the flu': A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don't have to deal with a loss like hers did.

4. Alta. transgender policies: Premier Danielle Smith has announced a raft of changes affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school. Smith said the transgender policies and guidelines would also range from restrictions on hormone therapy and surgery to participation in sport.

5. Prospect of war: Israel and Lebanon are prepping for a war neither wants, but many fear it's becoming inevitable.

One more thing…

