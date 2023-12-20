These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The federal government outlines its plan to phase out gas-powered vehicles, Donald Trump is removed from the presidential primary ballot in Colorado and a Manitoba researcher decodes a cryptogram found in the folds of a Victoria-era silk dress. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. EVs: The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada as Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault finalizes new regulations mandating the transition to battery-operated cars, trucks and SUVs.

2. U.S. politics: The Colorado Supreme Court declared former U.S. president Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause and removed him from the state's presidential primary ballot.

3. Israel-Hamas war: Hamas' top leader travelled to Cairo on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza, part of a flurry of diplomacy aimed at securing another ceasefire and hostage swap at a moment when the militant group is putting up stiff resistance to Israel's offensive.

4. Carbon monoxide: Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont., home.

5. Renewable energy: A remote town located in the northwest corner of Alberta could soon be the first in Canada to heat and power the community using geothermal energy.

One more thing…

Cracking the code: messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher

The Silk Dress, purchased for $100 by Sara Rivers Cofield in 2013. The dress contained two handwritten messages with a code that took nearly a decade to decipher. (Photo courtesy: Sara Rivers Cofield)