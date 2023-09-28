These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Trudeau apologizes over a man who fought for the Nazis being honoured in Parliament, a major EV battery production announcement is set for today and an IED was set off in Barrie.

1. Rota's Nazi invite: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized for Parliament's recognition of a Nazi veteran during Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's visit to Canada.

2. Energy transition: The governments of Canada and Quebec are set to make a major EV battery production announcement today.

3. 'We could have had significant damage': An IED believed to be on a vehicle in a Barrie, Ont. parking lot exploded, sparking evacuations and road closures in the area.

4. Auto recall: Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.

5. "Massive ice loss": A Swiss Academy of Sciences panel is reporting a dramatic acceleration of glacier melt in the Alpine country, which has lost 10% of its ice volume in just two years.

Judge Chutkan denies Trump's request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Sept. 20, 2023, in Dubuque, Iowa. New York Judge Arthur Engoron, ruling in a civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing loans. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)