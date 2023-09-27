Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk

Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.

Hyundai says the recall involves 326,942 vehicles in Canada and 1,642,551 vehicles in the U.S.

Hyundai's recalled vehicles include certain 2010-15 models of the Accent, Elantra, Tucson, Sante Fe and others.

According to the notice, the Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) in the vehicles could leak brake fluid and cause an electrical short over time, which may start a fire while the car is parked or driving.

No injuries or fatalities due to the issue have been reported, Hyundai said in an email statement to CTVNews.ca.

Kia also recalled several models including the Optima, Forte, Soul, Sportage, Rio and others from 2010 to 2017 due to a short circuit in the brakes.

Kia confirmed 276,225 vehicles in Canada are impacted by the recall and the company is urging owners to park affected vehicles outdoors.

Hyundai says it recommends drivers park recalled vehicles outside and away from buildings due to the risk of starting a fire until the recall is completed. Owners can continue driving, the company says.

Hyundai advises any affected motorists to take their vehicle to a dealership for inspection and replacement where necessary. Hyundai will contact affected vehicle owners by mid-November.

To check whether a vehicle is impacted, owners can search for a recall using their vehicle identification number (VIN).