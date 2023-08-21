These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The latest on the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, the tourism industry takes a hit due to wildfires in B.C., and the FIFA Women’s World Cup wraps up.

1. N.W.T. wildfires: Essential workers stay behind to support fire crews battling fire near Yellowknife while residents who were forced to evacuate the territorial capital and surrounding communities are told to exercise patience.

2. B.C. wildfires: The devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner after days of destruction.

3. Women’s World Cup: Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned of her father’s death after the final.

4. Fires disrupt tourism: British Columbia's tourism industry is taking a hit after travel bans were imposed in wildfire zones in the province.

5. California braces for more floods: Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to inland mountains and deserts, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers.

One more thing…

Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories

Pictured (from left) is Brittany Evans, Elijah Stevens and Tegan Luckham, firefighters battling this year's wildfires. (Contributed)