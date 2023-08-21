These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s Shuswap
The fight is far from over in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, where a wildfire has burned homes and businesses in multiple communities to the ground.
The latest on the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, the tourism industry takes a hit due to wildfires in B.C., and the FIFA Women’s World Cup wraps up.
Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. N.W.T. wildfires: Essential workers stay behind to support fire crews battling fire near Yellowknife while residents who were forced to evacuate the territorial capital and surrounding communities are told to exercise patience.
2. B.C. wildfires: The devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner after days of destruction.
3. Women’s World Cup: Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned of her father’s death after the final.
4. Fires disrupt tourism: British Columbia's tourism industry is taking a hit after travel bans were imposed in wildfire zones in the province.
5. California braces for more floods: Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to inland mountains and deserts, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers.
One more thing…
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
Pictured (from left) is Brittany Evans, Elijah Stevens and Tegan Luckham, firefighters battling this year's wildfires. (Contributed)
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
A former neonatal nurse who killed seven babies in her care and tried to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted 'the cruelty and calculation' of her actions.
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
Tropical Storm Hilary deluged arid parts of Mexico and then drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs and inland mountains, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers.
Some people will be able to return home as an evacuation order for dozens of properties was rescinded in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.
Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.
The Liberal cabinet is in Prince Edward Island's capital this week for a retreat as it gets ready for the next sitting of the Parliament.
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Southern California north of Los Angeles on Sunday, rocking much of the region as residents hunkered down for the approach of tropical storm Hilary.
As Metro Vancouver is being warned about the risk of particulates in the air from wildfire smoke, those battling blazes in the central Okanagan say the smoke is helping their cause.
Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane was a social worker before entering politics, so when the territory ordered everyone in its capital to leave last week due to encroaching wildfires, she said she checked to make sure homeless people weren't forgotten.
Many of the people evacuated from the Northwest Territories are finding temporary homes here in Edmonton and one local family is hosting quite a few.
London police said Monday they would take no action on allegations that people associated with one of King Charles III's charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donations.
One summer night a decade ago, the al-Shami family was woken up by a roaring sound or rockets but it wasn't followed by the usual explosions. Instead, the family members started having difficulty breathing.
Protests spread Monday in two government-held provinces in southern Syria amid widespread anger over increasing prices, the crash of the Syrian pound and the dwindling purchasing power of many people in the war-torn country, opposition activists said.
In a historic decision, Ecuadorians voted on Sunday against the oil drilling of a protected area in the Amazon that's home to two uncontacted tribes and serves as a biodiversity hotspot.
Border guards in Saudi Arabia have fired machine guns and launched mortars at Ethiopians trying to cross into the kingdom from Yemen, likely killing hundreds of the unarmed migrants in recent years, Human Rights Watch said in a report released Monday.
A suspected Palestinian attacker killed an Israeli woman and seriously wounded a man in the south of the occupied West Bank on Monday, Israeli authorities said, as violence continued to flare in the restive territory shortly after another shooting killed two Israelis.
The Liberal cabinet is in Prince Edward Island's capital this week for a retreat as it gets ready for the next sitting of the Parliament.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a new mission for his cabinet at a three-day retreat in Charlottetown this week, in a bid to restore Canadians' sense of economic security and their confidence in his government.
Defence Minister Bill Blair says another company of soldiers is being deployed to Hay River in the Northwest Territories, which has been evacuated for more than a week due to a threatening wildfire nearby.
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.
The approval of a fast-acting, short-term medication in the United States to treat postpartum depression has Canadian maternal health experts and advocates hoping people north of the border will soon have access to the same treatment.
Three people have died and three others have been hospitalized after drinking milkshakes contaminated with Listeria bacteria from a restaurant in Tacoma, Washington, health officials say.
Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.
At least two brands have said they will suspend advertising on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after their ads and those of other companies were run on an account promoting fascism. The issue came less than a week after X CEO Linda Yaccarino publicly affirmed the company’s commitment to brand safety for advertisers.
Microsoft said on Thursday it would pull the plug on Xbox 360's online store and marketplace next year, as it focuses on its latest consoles and subscription service Game Pass.
Ron Cephas Jones, a veteran stage actor who won two Emmy Awards for his role as as a long-lost father who finds redemption on the NBC television drama series "This Is Us," has died at age 66, a representative said Saturday.
A B.C. Realtor and television star is among those whose property has been destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.
A New York City drug dealer was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
Global food security is already under threat since Russia halted an agreement allowing Ukraine to export wheat and the El Nino weather phenomenon hampers rice production. Now, rice prices are soaring -- Vietnam's rice export prices, for instance, have reached a 15-year high -- putting the most vulnerable people in some of the poorest nations at risk.
Germany's central bank anticipates that the country's economy, Europe's biggest, will be more or less stagnant again in the current quarter -- adding to a string of weak performances.
The central Okanagan is facing weeks without tourism during its peak season after British Columbia's premier imposed bans on travel to wildfire zones.
Giving analogue photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Moments after Spain won the Women's World Cup, the man who leads the country's national soccer federation took some unwanted attention away from the celebrating players.
Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father's death, the Spanish soccer federation said.
Teams headed home from the Women's World Cup with uncertain futures but hopes that the monthlong tournament would spur new interest and further investment in the game.
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.