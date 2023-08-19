Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
Fighting wildfires in Canada is not an easy job.
Firefighters often work in sweltering, dry heat and strong winds can sometimes make the task of putting out fires nearly impossible. They are the kind of people who run toward danger, want to help and have no problem working long hours.
Canada's firefighters have been tirelessly protecting cities and towns from the massive blazes across the country since early spring. This year's fire season has been unlike any other, testing the limits of fire crews who need to be physically and emotionally prepared to deal with the unpredictable nature of wildfire.
About 134,000 square kilometres of land has been burned so far this year, that's more than the combined surface area of Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
As of Aug. 18, more than 1,000 fires are actively burning in Canada, many of which are out of control.
This year, three firefighters have died while battling the flames, underlining how dangerous the job can be.
CTVNews.ca spoke with three firefighters currently on the front lines. For them, the job is more than what they do, it encompasses their entire life.
'I WANTED TO OFFER MY SERVICES'
In the mountainous landscape and dense forest of the Yukon, 26-year-old Elijah Stevens is loving every moment of his job.
The Ojibwe firefighter from Coochiching First Nation has spent the last three fire seasons aiding communities in the territory. He works with Yukon First Nations Wildfire, a company that operates in partnership with the territorial government.
Stevens studied structural firefighting in college, when he was introduced to other opportunities.
Elijah Stevens fighting a wildfire in Yukone. (Contributed)
"I just absolutely love the lifestyle of being out in the bush, that's kind of what drew me into it and then as soon as I did a little bit of research, I absolutely fell in love with this denomination of work," he told CTVNews.ca in an interview.
Stevens says the job is not only fulfilling his desire to be outdoors.
"I absolutely fell in love with helping out both mother nature as well as the communities here in Yukon," Stevens told CTVNews.ca from his camp near the town of Carmacks, a two-hour drive from Whitehorse.
For Stevens — who describes himself as a little bit of an adrenaline junkie — the job is exciting, different each day and fulfills his passion of helping others, especially other Indigenous communities.
"I take high pride in being Indigenous and First Nations…Being able to offer my service to something that's not only employing Indigenous Canadians, but also doing the best that they can to serve the Bands (is rewarding)," he said.
Stevens says there are many emotions that can come from being the leader of a crew of firefighters: stress, excitement and terror. It can also be mentally and physically taxing.
His three-person crew fights fires for 19 days from May to September each year. They work for eight to 16 hours a day, and then take two days off.
While they are on active duty they sleep at previously established bases, which consist of tents, food, water and other supplies.
Elijah Stevens and his crew. (Contributed)
Although Stevens is an avid camper and enjoys the wilderness, he says being outside can sometimes be difficult. Earlier in the fire season, his crew went to Alberta where they would spend between 12 and 18 hours on the fireline.
"Just beating up the body mentally and physically. And then you're coming back to the tent…It does require a lot and it does take a big toll on you. It's not as restorative as what it could potentially be," Stevens said.
During their stint in Alberta, Stevens and his crew had witnessed some "extreme" fire behaviour that forced them to retrace their steps.
"We're the type of people where we run into situations to help people because we understand the severity of losing your home or losing your loved ones," he said. "That service mentality of 'What can I offer?' And 'How can I help?' It kind of supersedes the fear."
Despite the sometimes difficult working conditions, he says hearing simple "thank yous" from community members makes it worth each hard day fighting fires.
"I just want to say that we really appreciate that and that keeps us coming back to work every single day," he said.
'YOU CAN RELY ON YOUR FIRE FAMILY FOR EVERYTHING'
Tegan Luckham was always destined to be a firefighter, or at least that's what her brother believed.
"I sort of didn't have too much of a choice, I guess, being a firefighter," she told CTVNews.ca in an interview after a long overnight shift on the frontlines. "My older brother was on the hall and as soon as I was old enough, he said 'You're joining the hall.'"
This month will mark 13 years since Luckham became a volunteer firefighter, the backbone of many crews in the country. She first started out volunteering on Thetis Island, off Vancouver Island and eventually moved to the Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department in B.C.
Tegan Luckham and part of her fire family. (Contributed)
Volunteers from small communities comprise the majority of the people fighting wildfires across Canada. Ken McMullen, president of the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs estimated of the 126,000 firefighters countrywide, between 80,000 and 90,000 are volunteers.
During the summer months, this means they are juggling a "job that pays the bills" and in the case of Luckham, a young family. Her flexible working hours as a barn manager and owning her own horse-riding business allows her to fight fires for week-long periods throughout the summer.
Luckham's husband is also a volunteer firefighter which can "complicate" their situation.
"We have animals and our kid (Maverick) so usually, we kind of high five, I'll go up for a week and then he'll go out for a week," she said.
At the time of Luckham's interview with CTVNews.ca, she was deployed to Seton Portage, B.C. where an out-of-control fire burned. Typically, fire crew shifts last for 12 hours and rotate day and night. When they are stationed out in the bush, they have to be self-sufficient for three days.
Luckham says firefighters who work the night shift are accommodated in a local hotel, so they can sleep during the day.
When asked why she volunteers to fight wildfires, Luckham said the job is "very cool."
"I've seen more of B.C. on deployment than I have travelling on my own," she said. "You will learn so much and you get to experience all these really cool things… It's hard work and we can have really tough bad days, but it's really fulfilling and rewarding work."
Tegan Luckham and her family. (Contributed)
Being away from home can be challenging, but Luckham's fire crew helps to support her and her family.
"Fire service is a family, you can't work with people in these sorts of conditions and not grow a bond with them in some way," she said. "You can rely on your fire family for everything, they just step up if you need help…it's pretty awesome to have that kind of support system around."
'I HAD A LOT GOING THROUGH MY MIND'
The feeling of support and giving back to her community is the main reason Brittany Evans volunteers with her local fire department.
Based in Penhold, Alta., the mother of two has been a firefighter for just over seven years. During the day she is a financial advisor which gives her some flexibility when responding to calls.
"Anytime someone calls 9-1-1 it's usually one of the worst days of their lives, and just to be able to go and help them through that, it's just a good way to give back to the community," she told CTVNews.ca.
Brittany Evans and her family. (Contributed)
Usually, her department of 35 people focuses on responding to calls in the oil fields, but during wildfire season they are sometimes deployed to other parts of the province.
This year was Evans' first time going to the frontlines. During other seasons her department was tasked with protecting structures, but this year, due to the nature of the fires, it was "very different."
"The first two days it was structural protection on a lot of acreages but then I was actually sent to the frontline of the fire," she said. "It was a learning experience…it was great…but it was definitely different."
Evans was sent to the Drayton Valley, Alta. Fire, which destroyed five homes and forced the town to evacuate.
She worked a 92-hour week and said she was lucky to have a hotel to sleep in at night. During her deployment, Evans says she lost weight due to the constant walking needed to keep the fire at bay.
Working on the front lines can be "nerve-wracking," Evans says.
Fire crews sometimes work around the clock to ensure the fire doesn't spread. (Contributed by Brittany Evans.)
"I know it's scary, I know it's dangerous and away from my family. People die doing this all the time," she said. "I think about my clients at work, my kids and my husband. I had a lot going through my mind. But at the same time…I knew that I could do it. I just needed to be smart."
Evans' says working wildfires was a learning experience for the entire department as they navigated day-to-day tasks. She adds the pride firefighters feel being entrusted with such high-risk situations and knowing they are protecting communities is all the gratitude they need.
"It gives a sense of satisfaction," Evans said.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community support
Yellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
'Everyone should leave tonight': Over 19,000 residents flee Yellowknife as wildfires approach
Amid evacuation orders, the mayor of Yellowknife is urging non-essential workers to leave by Friday night as wildfires remain 15 km northwest of the city’s boundaries.
Canada demands Meta lift 'reckless' ban on news to allow fires info to be shared
The Canadian government on Friday demanded that Meta lift a 'reckless' ban on domestic news from its platforms to allow people to share information about wildfires in the west of the country.
Here's how Canadians can help those impacted by the N.W.T wildfires
Thousands of residents from the Northwest Territories have been displaced from their homes due to ongoing wildfires. Here’s how Canadians can support impacted communities.
How wildfire evacuees can access federal financial aid amid evacuations
Wildfire evacuees that have lost their jobs and need to apply for federal employment insurance will have their applications prioritized, according to Canada's Minister of Citizens' Services Terry Beech.
'Fire chief's worst nightmare': West Kelowna crews rescue residents who ignored evacuation order
West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund's voice conveyed both pride and exhaustion as he described the risks crews took battling the McDougall Creek wildfire Thursday night.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Toronto
-
New TTC chair doesn't anticipate Scarborough RT returning to service following derailment
Toronto residents may have seen the last of the Scarborough Rapid Transit (SRT), according to the newly appointed chair of the TTC board.
-
Runoff from Etobicoke chemical facility fire may have reached Lake Ontario after containment breached due to rain
Runoff from a six-alarm fire at an Etobicoke chemical facility may have reached Lake Ontario after containment was breached due to heavy rain.
-
This is why a fake referee is handing out yellow and red cards to Toronto drivers
Most drivers get handed a ticket from a police officer when they break traffic rules, but some in Toronto are now being handed yellow or red cards by a fake soccer referee for their driving behaviour.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Severe summer storms impacting some crops in the Ottawa area, but corn is thriving
This summer wave of heavy rain, hail, tornadoes and smoky air has left its mark on farm fields in the Ottawa area, causing some to turn into swamps.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | OC Transpo's fall schedule includes increased bus service along LRT lines
OC Transpo will increase bus service along the Confederation Line and Trillium Line this fall, to keep passengers moving during maintenance and construction work along Ottawa's two rail transit lines.
-
Microsoft removes article recommending 15 things to do in Ottawa, including visit the Ottawa Food Bank
The Ottawa Food Bank says it was shocked to find the organization mentioned in a now deleted Microsoft article recommending 15 things to do while visiting Ottawa.
Barrie
-
Tay Twp. community shaken after shooting, increased crime this summer
After Thursday's shooting, Tay Township residents are calling for a larger police presence within Victoria Harbour, with a noticeable increase in crime his summer.
-
Woman airlifted to hospital after Tottenham crash
One person has been seriously injured after a crash in Tottenham Friday evening.
-
Man marks major milestone of 200th blood donation
It was a special day at the Barrie chapter of Canadian Blood Services as a familiar face marked a major milestone.
Kitchener
-
Accused in University of Waterloo stabbing appears in court
The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo appeared in court in-person Friday.
-
New drug-testing device now in use in Kitchener
A new drug-testing device in Kitchener is giving decision-making power to people who use unregulated drugs.
-
'It was time': Popular butcher shop in Brantford, Ont., closes its doors after 70 years of operation
A family-owned butcher shop in Brantford has closed its doors after 70 years of operation.
London
-
Simple Reflections for Artists hits the stage in downtown London
Some of London, Ont.’s future great talents could be seen at Covent Garden Market square Friday night.
-
Wanted man arrested after fleeing from officers
A Dorchester, Ont. man has been charged after allegedly assaulting an officer and fleeing from police Thursday morning.
-
SIU concludes investigation into fatal London, Ont. collision
The province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has cleared a London police officer after a woman was killed earlier this year.
Windsor
-
'Decimated': Windsor man says he lost $75,000 in online trading scam
'Decimated' is how a Windsor man describes his life after he said he was manipulated by scammers.
-
320 new and upgraded LTC beds coming to Essex County
A ground-breaking day for long-term care in our region. 'This is huge,' said Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey, who flashed a big smile during Friday’s event.
-
Ouellette Car Cruise revs up for eighth year
Windsor’s downtown core will come alive with the roar of classic cars Friday evening, as the Ouellette Car Cruise his the gas for an eighth year.
Montreal
-
Hepatitis A warning for dozens of guests of Montreal hostel
Montreal public health is warning recent guests of Auberge Chez Jean that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A, an infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver.
-
Worms that secrete dangerous paralyzing toxin spotted in Montreal
Some 20 hammerhead flatworms have been spotted in Westmount. The invasive species from Asia secretes a dangerous paralyzing toxin and is increasingly present in North America.
-
Man, 50, sent to hospital after stabbing outside LaSalle bar: police
A man was sent to hospital Friday evening after a stabbing in the parking lot of a bar shortly after 6 p.m., Montreal police say.
Atlantic
-
Some Maritimers forced to leave Yellowknife as wildfires burn
Among those fleeing fires in the Northwest Territories are Maritimers who live up north.
-
Tent cities persist two years after Halifax homeless encampment teardown
Two years after a downtown Halifax homeless encampment was razed and a largely peaceful protest took a rough turn, the clash is still fresh in the minds of many.
-
N.S. health officials unable to determine source of legionnaires' disease outbreak
Nova Scotia health officials say they have been unable to determine the source of bacteria that caused a recent outbreak of legionnaires' disease in the New Glasgow, N.S., area.
Winnipeg
-
Man with Manitoba connection identified as cold case murder victim in Florida 26 years later
A man believed to be connected to Manitoba has been identified as the victim of a 26-year-old homicide cold case in Florida.
-
The increase in strike actions in Manitoba
Manitoba's Liquor Mart strike continues to drag on, with customers scrambling to find their favourite drinks at just a handful of stores open across the province.
-
Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
Calgary
-
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
-
Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
-
'Incredibly difficult times': PM Justin Trudeau visits N.W.T. wildfire evacuees at reception centre in Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a visit to wildfire evacuees from the Northwest Territories being hosted at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Friday.
Edmonton
-
'Incredibly difficult times': PM Justin Trudeau visits N.W.T. wildfire evacuees at reception centre in Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a visit to wildfire evacuees from the Northwest Territories being hosted at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Friday.
-
37-year-old teddy bear reunited with family after a week of adventure
A very well-loved stuffed animal is back home after a week of adventures with a foster family.
-
'Real and terrifying': Former Albertan watches as flames tear towards West Kelowna
As flames tore down the side of a mountain towards West Kelowna, former Albertan Amalia Zarokostas stood on her balcony taking photos.
Vancouver
-
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
-
Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
-
'My heart breaks': 'Love It or List It Vancouver' co-host's Okanagan Lake cabin destroyed in wildfire
A B.C. Realtor and television star is among those whose property has been destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.
Politics
-
How wildfire evacuees can access federal financial aid amid evacuations
Wildfire evacuees that have lost their jobs and need to apply for federal employment insurance will have their applications prioritized, according to Canada's Minister of Citizens' Services Terry Beech.
-
Top-secret briefing on foreign interference left out key documents: Green leader
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says a top-secret briefing on foreign interference did not allow her to access key intelligence documents.
-
Ottawa 'shouldn't walk around with a stick' to enforce health deals: Holland
Newly appointed Health Minister Mark Holland says he doesn't want to go waving a stick around as he negotiates the final details of a health accord with provinces and territories, and it'll largely be up to Canadians to hold them accountable.
Health
-
Ozempic shortage expected in Canada: manufacturer
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.
-
New drug to treat postpartum depression in U.S. also needed in Canada 'ASAP': doctor
The approval of a fast-acting, short-term medication in the United States to treat postpartum depression has Canadian maternal health experts and advocates hoping people north of the border will soon have access to the same treatment.
-
Ottawa 'shouldn't walk around with a stick' to enforce health deals: Holland
Newly appointed Health Minister Mark Holland says he doesn't want to go waving a stick around as he negotiates the final details of a health accord with provinces and territories, and it'll largely be up to Canadians to hold them accountable.
Sci-Tech
-
Two brands suspend advertising on X after their ads appeared next to pro-Nazi content
At least two brands have said they will suspend advertising on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after their ads and those of other companies were run on an account promoting fascism. The issue came less than a week after X CEO Linda Yaccarino publicly affirmed the company’s commitment to brand safety for advertisers.
-
Microsoft to shut Xbox 360's online store next year
Microsoft said on Thursday it would pull the plug on Xbox 360's online store and marketplace next year, as it focuses on its latest consoles and subscription service Game Pass.
-
LinkedIn launches government ID-based verification in Canada to build trust
Canadian LinkedIn users wanting to ensure the public that they're the real deal now have another method of verifying their online/digital identity: government identification.
Entertainment
-
Dealer gets 10 years in prison in death of actor Michael K. Williams
A New York City drug dealer was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
-
Hollywood strikes may put spotlight on local talent at TIFF: filmmakers, programmers
Canadian filmmakers and programmers say homegrown talent could draw more attention at this year's Toronto International Film Festival as Hollywood strikes disrupt the industry.
-
Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court
A California appeals court on Friday revived lawsuits from two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them for years when they were boys.
Business
-
San Francisco launches driverless bus service following robotaxi expansion
San Francisco has launched an autonomous shuttle service -- less than a week after California regulators approved the expansion of robotaxis despite traffic and safety concerns.
-
Ex-Rogers CEO Joe Natale suing company for wrongful dismissal, seeking $24 million
Former Rogers CEO Joe Natale is suing the company for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract, while alleging Rogers chairman Edward Rogers carried out 'malicious, high-handed, and oppressive conduct.'
-
Is an 'infinity mortgage' really infinite? Experts say probably not, but it's not good
Canadians with variable-rate fixed-payment mortgages are seeing their amortization periods stretch to infinity amid high interest rates. Experts explain what's causing this and what the downstream effects could be for borrowers, default rates and the economy.
Lifestyle
-
Millions of old analogue photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories
Giving analogue photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
-
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
-
10 years ago, an Ontario doctor operated on a little girl's brain. Now, she works alongside him
A neurosurgeon who performed life-saving brain surgery on a 10-year-old patient a decade ago said it’s surreal to work alongside her in his lab this summer.
Sports
-
Poor water quality halts Paris Olympics swimming test event in the Seine
Paris Olympics organizers and other officials cancelled a paratriathlon swimming test event Saturday in the Seine River because of new concerns about water quality.
-
Chess official calls for more research as decision to block transgender women from events draws fire
A top global chess official Friday called for more research into whether factors such as hormone levels and physical endurance might have an impact on players' abilities at the male-dominated game. Her comments came after the world chess federation was heavily criticized for its decision to block transgender women from official women's events.
-
Canadian men upset at having to sit out FIFA international window in September
The Canadian men's soccer team, firing another broadside in its bitter labour battle with Canada Soccer, says it is "extremely disappointed" that it will be idle during next month's FIFA international window.
Autos
-
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.
-
Felipe Massa's lawyers seek compensation for lost 2008 F1 title
Lawyers for former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa have started legal action against Formula One bosses and the governing FIA seeking substantial damages resulting from an alleged 'conspiracy' that denied him the 2008 championship.