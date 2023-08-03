These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The prime minister and his wife separate, another flood victim recovered in Nova Scotia and a new CIHI report into the country's health-care system.

1. Trudeaus separate: Is Justin Trudeau the first prime minister to separate from their spouse while in office?

2. Flood fallout: The body of a teenager who went missing during a Nova Scotia flood is believed to have been found.

3. Heath-care overhaul: A new report highlights mental health care access, electronic options and surgical backlogs as priorities for heath-care reform.

4. Trump in court:Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in D.C. court today to confront new charges related to his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

5.Ten years of travel: A man who set out to travel to every country in the world without flying finally returned home to Denmark on July 26, where about 150 people were waiting for him in celebration.

The world's resource bank is 'empty': Here's what that means

A crew member uses a tree processor to strip bark and branches from logs before being transported to a mill, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, near Camptonville, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)