Is Trudeau the first prime minister to separate from their spouse while in office?

Justin Trudeau has become the second prime minister in Canada to split from his partner while in office, announcing Wednesday that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating.

The only other prime minister to do this was his father, the late Pierre Elliott Trudeau, who announced his separation from wife Margaret Trudeau in 1977. The couple eventually filed for divorce in 1983, and the following year, Pierre Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal party.

Pierre Trudeau served as Canada’s prime minister from 1968 to 1979, and 1980 to 1984.

Pierre and Margaret Trudeau announced their separation after six years of marriage. At the time, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) issued a statement confirming that the couple would start living separately “because of Margaret’s wishes.”

“Margaret relinquishes all privileges as the wife of the Prime Minister and wishes to leave the marriage and pursue an independent career,” read the PMO statement at the time. “Pierre accepts Margaret’s decision with regret and both pray that their separation will lead to a better relationship between themselves.”

Former prime minister Pierre Trudeau and Margaret Trudeau smile as they enter the grounds of 24 Sussex Ave. in Ottawa after walking home from a visit with neighbours. Both were invited to Government House for dinner on March 10, 1971. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Peter Bregg)

Their split was particularly tumultuous and came after months of public speculation. On March 5, 1977, one day after the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary, Margaret Trudeau attended a Rolling Stones concert in Toronto without her husband. After the concert, she partied with the band and left Toronto to spend a few days in New York.

The couple had three children together: Justin Trudeau, Sacha Trudeau and Michel Trudeau, who died in an avalanche in 1998.

Fast forward to today, Justin Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement issued on Instagram, Justin Trudeau said that after "many meaningful and difficult conversations,” he and Gregoire Trudeau have "made the decision to separate."

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," said Trudeau in his post, which was also shared on Gregoire Trudeau's account.

In a separate release, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) confirmed that both have "signed a legal separation agreement."

"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," said PMO spokesperson Alison Murphy in the statement.

Justin Trudeau leaves with his new bride Sophie Gregoire in his father's old 1959 Mercedes 300 SL after their marriage ceremony in Montreal on, May 28, 2005. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Trudeau, 51, and Gregoire Trudeau, 48, were married on May 28, 2005 in Montreal, after Trudeau and the then-Quebec TV personality became engaged in 2004.

After watching his parents announce their separation in 1977, Trudeau wrote in his 2014 memoir 'Common Ground' about the impact his parents’ divorce had on him. He said that divorce always has "casualties where children are involved" but that his parents did their best to "minimize the pain and sense of loss.”

Trudeau became prime minister in 2015, when he secured a majority government. He has since led the Liberal party to two minority victories in 2019 and 2021. Trudeau has repeatedly stated his intention to lead the party into the next federal election.

Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau have three children together: Xavier who is 15, Ella-Grace who is 14, and Hadrien who is nine. The PMO has said that the prime minister and Sophie are "focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment," and both will be "a constant presence in their children’s lives."

Canadians can expect "to often see the family together, and they plan to be together on vacation, beginning next week."

Kim Campbell, who was Canada’s prime minister in 1993, also separated from her partner, but the divorce took place in the early 1980s.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Seniors Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello and The Canadian Press