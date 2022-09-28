5 things to know for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledges to build better infrastructure in Fiona's wake, satellite images capture the dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline, and Ukraine’s president lashes out after Russia's "sham referendums." Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Lessons to be learned': Justin Trudeau travelled to Nova Scotia and P.E.I., where he pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure after inspecting the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.

2. Damaged coastline: As scientists and environmental experts assess the damage left by Fiona, one of the Maritimes' essential ecosystems was severely hit and it could potentially take up to a decade to recover.

3. Cuba in the dark. Hurricane Ian knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms Tuesday.

4. Orange shirt day. Indigenous designers are asking the public to make sure their shirt purchases for Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30 are actually going towards supporting the cause.

5. 'Sham referendums': Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issues a warning that Russia's "sham referendums" and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory rule out any talks with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains president.

One more thing…

Chess scandal: How hard is it to cheat at a chess tournament? Experts weigh in amid a high-level scandal in the chess world.

Magnus Carlsen of Norway competes during the FIDE World Championship at Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)