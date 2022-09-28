What to watch out for before buying an orange shirt ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Residential School and Sixties Scoop survivors are honoured on the steps of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in downtown Winnipeg on September 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Residential School and Sixties Scoop survivors are honoured on the steps of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in downtown Winnipeg on September 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledges to build better infrastructure in Fiona's wake, satellite images capture the dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline, and Ukraine's president lashes out after Russia's "sham referendums." Here's what you need to know to start your day.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social