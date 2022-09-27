How hard is it to cheat at a chess tournament? Experts weigh in amid Carlsen, Niemann scandal
The world's top-ranked chess player has accused the teenager that beat him of cheating "more – and more recently – than he has publicly admitted."
The controversy stems from a Sept. 4 match in St. Louis between Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen, 31, and upstart American Hans Niemann, 19. Niemann's surprise victory ended his opponent's 53-game winning streak, rocking the chess world and sparking accusations of cheating, which Niemann has denied. When the two grandmasters faced off again online on Sept. 20, Carlsen quit after just one move.
Niemann is currently ranked 49th by the International Chess Federation while Carlsen has been the reigning world champion since 2013. There is no evidence Niemann cheated in either game against Carlsen, experts say.
"It is extremely difficult to cheat in over-the-board games and tournaments," Vladimir Drkulec, president of the Chess Federation of Canada, told CTVNews.ca. "There [was] no obvious cheating in the game. Magnus just played badly; like, he played at my level as far as the number of mistakes that he made."
Drkulec, a national master, describes himself as Canada's chess cheating expert. He needs to be: the federation he leads is the game's governing body in Canada.
"Typically, people get caught, so it doesn't pay," Drkulec said. "They're going to be banned from [the International Chess Federation] probably for at least three years, but maybe for life. A top player isn't going to do that, because if he does, he loses his livelihood."
Drkulec's stance is supported by Kenneth Regan, a chess cheating expert and professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Buffalo. Following a computer analysis of the initial controversial match, as well as all of Niemann's games over the past two years, Regan found no reason to suspect the player of cheating against Carlsen.
"There's no concrete basis on which to evaluate his accusation," Regan, who consulted with the St. Louis tournament, told CTVNews.ca. "Neither I nor the tournament staff found any indication of cheating in that game, or in any combination of other games by Niemann at the tournament."
'THERE ARE A LOT OF CHEATERS AROUND, BUT USUALLY THEY'RE ONLINE'
Cheating in online chess is simple – you just need to input moves into a chess program on another device.
"Computers on phones have been king since at least 2010, and this has been a major factor to worry about in tournaments," Regan said. "Deep Blue in 1997 was a supercomputer, but you no longer need so much hardware."
Deep Blue was the towering computer that famously defeated Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov.
Niemann himself has admitted to cheating online when he was 12 and 16; an admission that contributed to his recent ban from the online platform Chess.com.
"I don't want to play against people that have repeatedly cheated in the past, because I don't know what they are capable of doing in the future," Carlsen wrote in a Sept 26 statement on the scandal.
For his part, Niemann recently said, "I have never cheated in an over-the-board game."
Doing so would be far from easy in a top-level tournament, where players are closely scrutinized and prohibited from keeping electronic devices like phones on them. Some tournaments even forego spectators, search participants with handheld metal detectors, or use a 15 to 30-minute broadcast delay to ensure players don't receive outside help.
Despite the safeguards, the chess world has been rocked by cheating controversies before. Tactics have included consulting with an associate or concealed phone in the washroom; or receiving instructions with the help of a hidden camera and earpiece, through Morse code or by signals from an accomplice in the crowd. A more outlandish theory suggests Niemann could even have received messages through a vibrating sex toy remotely controlled by an co-conspirator using a device to find the best moves.
Still, cheating remains relatively uncommon for over-the-board matches. Regan estimates the cheating rate to be one in 5,000 to one in 10,000 for in-person International Chess Federation tournaments, representing about five to 10 credible cases per year. By contrast, he calculates the cheating rate for online games to be significantly higher, at one to two per cent.
"There are a lot of cheaters around," Drkulec added. "But usually they're online, and the platforms are catching them. But they're also catching some people who aren't cheaters, who just improved a lot quickly."
Drkulec says he has seen several players falsely accused of cheating after making significant progress by practicing online during the COVID-19 pandemic, when in-person tournaments stopped. Only in-person games factor into International Chess Federation rankings.
"A lot of kids were really working hard during the pandemic, and now they're upsetting the higher-rated players," Drkulec explained. "Niemann is only 19 and he was invited to the tournament for a reason, because he's had a very rapid improvement."
With files from Reuters.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Satellite images capture dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline and damage to sand dunes
As scientists and environmental experts assess the damage left by Fiona, one of the Maritimes' essential ecosystems was severely hit and it could potentially take up to a decade to recover.
'Help me,' man killed by Edmonton LRT screamed: witness
An Edmonton woman says she heard someone calling for help moments before a man was killed by an LRT train in Edmonton on Monday.
How hard is it to cheat at a chess tournament? Experts weigh in amid Carlsen, Niemann scandal
While experts say it would be 'extremely difficult' to cheat at a high-level chess tournament, it has happened before.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy: No talks with Russia's Putin if land annexed
Ukraine's president warned Tuesday that Russia's just concluded 'sham referendums' and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory rule out any talks with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains president, and called for Russia's 'complete isolation' and tough new global sanctions.
'We shouldn't have to push people': Most provinces have not made Sept. 30 a stat holiday
While Canada prepares to honour the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, the majority of provinces have not followed the federal government's move to make it a statutory holiday for its workers.
Who is Pierre Poilievre's wife? What you should know about Anaida Poilievre
Becoming the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada earlier this month has not only raised Pierre Poilievre’s profile among the Canadian public, but has also brought additional attention of his wife. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what we know about Anaida Poilievre.
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled Tuesday to Nova Scotia and P.E.I., where he pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure after inspecting the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid
Hurricane Ian knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms Tuesday when it slammed into the island's western tip as a major hurricane.
Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely
Denmark said Tuesday it believed 'deliberate actions' by unknown perpetrators were behind big leaks, which seismologists said followed powerful explosions, in two natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.
Canada
-
'Help me,' man killed by Edmonton LRT screamed: witness
An Edmonton woman says she heard someone calling for help moments before a man was killed by an LRT train in Edmonton on Monday.
-
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled Tuesday to Nova Scotia and P.E.I., where he pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure after inspecting the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'Shocking' erosion of sand dunes in Prince Edward Island National Park due to Fiona
Parks Canada says the scale of sand dune erosion at beaches in Prince Edward Island National Park due to post-tropical storm Fiona is "shocking."
-
Displaced Port aux Basques residents face uncertain future after Fiona
Days after post-tropical storm Fiona carried destruction through Port Aux Basques, the small southwestern Newfoundland community of about 4,000 people is assessing the damage and their uncertain future.
-
Canada to close borders to dogs from more than 100 countries over rabies concerns
Federal authorities are set to close Canada's borders Wednesday to commercial dogs, including ones being put up for sale or adoption, from more than 100 countries deemed to be at high risk for canine rabies.
-
Residents of coastal N.L. town sift through rubble of their homes after Fiona
Neighbours in the small community of Burnt Islands, N.L., are helping each other clean through the rubble of their former homes.
World
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy: No talks with Russia's Putin if land annexed
Ukraine's president warned Tuesday that Russia's just concluded 'sham referendums' and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory rule out any talks with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains president, and called for Russia's 'complete isolation' and tough new global sanctions.
-
Russia using referendums 'to conscript Ukrainian citizens,' former Ukrainian ambassador says
Ukraine's former ambassador to Canada says Russia could use so-called referendums in his country to conscript Ukrainians.
-
Iranians are risking it all to protest. Their families say some of them aren't coming home
There is a dramatic show of defiance against the regime in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died last week in the custody of Iran's so-called 'morality police,' a notorious unit which enforces compulsory head scarf laws.
-
Kremlin announces vote, paves way to annex part of Ukraine
Pro-Moscow officials said Tuesday that residents in three of the four occupied areas of Ukraine voted to join Russia in a Kremlin-orchestrated vote that has been dismissed by the U.S. and its Western allies as illegitimate.
-
Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely
Denmark said Tuesday it believed 'deliberate actions' by unknown perpetrators were behind big leaks, which seismologists said followed powerful explosions, in two natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.
-
Majority of Canadians blame Trump for Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill, poll suggests
A new poll suggests one in three Canadians have been keeping close tabs on the Jan. 6 hearings in the United States -- and that nearly three in four blame Donald Trump for the riots.
Politics
-
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled Tuesday to Nova Scotia and P.E.I., where he pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure after inspecting the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Who is Pierre Poilievre's wife? What you should know about Anaida Poilievre
Becoming the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada earlier this month has not only raised Pierre Poilievre’s profile among the Canadian public, but has also brought additional attention of his wife. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what we know about Anaida Poilievre.
-
Canadian navy struggling with personnel 'crisis': commander
The Royal Canadian Navy is struggling with what its commander says is a personnel 'crisis' as hundreds of positions sit vacant.
Health
-
Biden's strategy to end hunger in U.S. includes more benefits
The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food.
-
Can I book my COVID-19 bivalent booster that targets Omicron? Where each province, territory stands
The anticipated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot that specifically targets the Omicron variant is now available across Canada.
-
Ebola infections grow in Uganda as death toll rises to 23
Ebola infections have risen across districts in Uganda, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 23, health authorities in the east African country said Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Watch the moment NASA rammed a spacecraft into an asteroid
A high-speed NASA spacecraft veered toward an asteroid on Monday – and rammed into the rock deliberately.
-
Meta disables Russian propaganda network targeting Europe
A sprawling disinformation network originating in Russia sought to use hundreds of fake social media accounts and dozens of sham news websites to spread Kremlin talking points about the invasion of Ukraine, Meta revealed Tuesday.
-
Walmart enters the metaverse with Roblox experiences
Walmart announced Monday it is launching two immersive online experiences with Roblox, a metaverse mega-platform extremely popular with young kids.
Entertainment
-
How hard is it to cheat at a chess tournament? Experts weigh in amid Carlsen, Niemann scandal
While experts say it would be 'extremely difficult' to cheat at a high-level chess tournament, it has happened before.
-
Marvel's Kevin Feige says it was 'much too soon' to recast Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa in 'Black Panther' sequel
There's a reason why Chadwick Boseman's character in the 'Black Panther' sequel was not recast following his death in 2020.
-
How many Alberta landmarks can you spot in 'The Last of Us' trailer?
The first full-length trailer of The Last of Us has revealed the first glimpses of Alberta-shot scenes in HBO's adaptation of the apocalyptic video game.
Business
-
German police raid yacht linked to Russian oligarch
More than 60 police officers raided a luxury yacht in northern Germany linked to a Russian businessman in connection with alleged breaches of sanctions and money laundering rules, officials said Tuesday.
-
Hurricane Fiona to cause up to record $700 million in insured losses
DBRS Morningstar estimates hurricane Fiona will cause between $300 million and $700 million in insured losses in Atlantic Canada for a record high in the region.
-
S&P/TSX composite hits new low for year, U.S. markets mixed in volatile trading
Canada's main stock index fell to a new low this year while U.S. markets were mixed after a volatile day of trading that saw stocks swing between gains and losses.
Lifestyle
-
One of the last women to get a legal abortion in Arizona tells her story
One of the last women to get a legal abortion in Arizona has told her story. The 121-year-old legislation, which permits abortion solely to save the life of the mom, is one of the measures coming back into effect in the U.S. state.
-
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Flashes of bold UN talk on feminism, masculinity, patriarchy
Few men in power have delved deeply into gender equality on the main stage of the United Nations this month, but the ones who did went there boldly: claiming feminist credibility, selling 'positive masculinity' and resolutely demanding an end to The Patriarchy.
Sports
-
Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah awarded $100K 'sportsmanship sponsorship' for defending teammate online
After standing up for his teammate following a bout of online bullying, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has been awarded Dove Men+Care's first 'sponsorship for sportsmanship.' Of the interaction, Manoah said he 'meant it from the heart.'
-
Famed American ski mountaineer missing on Nepal mountain
Nepalese rescuers in a helicopter were searching Tuesday for a famed U.S. ski climber a day after she fell off near the peak of the world's eighth-highest mountain.
-
Here's what the end of border restrictions means for the Blue Jays
The end of Canadian COVID-19 border restrictions means unvaccinated baseball players could be facing the Toronto Blue Jays at home in the playoffs.
Autos
-
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
-
States get final OK to build highway EV charging network
All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 80 kilometers along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration's plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.