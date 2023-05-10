5 things to know for Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Prince Harry's court case opens with a win, a jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, and a private member’s bill is reigniting debate over abortion in Canada.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Royal court case: Prince Harry scored a victory at the outset of his first phone hacking trial with the publisher of the Daily Mirror apologizing for unlawfully gathering information about him.

2. Trump verdict: A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her US$5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.

3. Mammogram moves: An influential U.S. health panel is recommending mammograms begin at age 40 rather than 50, a move that a number of Canadian doctors and breast cancer survivors have also been demanding for years.

4. Abortion debate: A private member's bill from a Conservative backbench MP is stirring up debate over abortion in Canada, though the proposed legislation does not mention it even once.

5. PBGV FTW: In a first for the rabbit-hunting breed, a petit basset griffon Vendeen won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club's prestigious dog competition.

One more thing…

After 50 years at CTV, Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer.

CTV's Sandie Rinaldo alongside her late husband Michael. Michael died in 2005 after a six-month battle with cancer. (courtesy of Sandie Rinaldo)