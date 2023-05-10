5 things to know for Wednesday, May 10, 2023

A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed

A petit basset griffon Vendeen named for a late rock 'n' roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finallists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States.

Prince Harry's court case opens with a win, a jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, and a private member’s bill is reigniting debate over abortion in Canada.

As more women forgo the hijab, Iran's government pushes back

Billboards across Iran's capital proclaim that women should wear their mandatory headscarves to honour their mothers. But perhaps for the first time since the chaotic days following Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, more women -- both young and old -- choose not to do so.

  • Imran Khan appears in court as Pakistan braces for violence

    Pakistan braced for more turmoil a day after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was dragged from court in Islamabad and his supporters clashed with police across the country. The 70-year-old opposition leader appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing in which a judge was asked to approve keeping him in custody for up to 14 days.

    The day after violent protests following the arrest of former PM Imran Khan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, on May 10, 2023. (Muhammad Sajjad / AP)

  • ASEAN leaders condemn attack on aid convoy in Myanmar

    Southeast Asian leaders condemned an attack on an aid convoy that the regional group had arranged for displaced people in Myanmar, calling Wednesday for an immediate stop to violence and for the military government to comply with a peace plan.

