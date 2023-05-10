A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed

Handler Janice Hays poses for photos with Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, after he won best in show during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show on May 9, 2023. (Mary Altaffer / AP) Handler Janice Hays poses for photos with Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, after he won best in show during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show on May 9, 2023. (Mary Altaffer / AP)

A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed

A petit basset griffon Vendeen named for a late rock 'n' roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finallists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States.

