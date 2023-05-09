Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

IN HER OWN WORDS

IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer

Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social