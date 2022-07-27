5 things to know for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

A young child has died after being hit by a passenger train in Ontario, the Pope travels to Quebec City today, and more hearings are set for Hockey Canada brass. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Train tragedy: A young child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

2. Pope visit, Day 4: Pope Francis is set to leave Edmonton for Quebec City today, as his six-day reconciliation trip to Canada begins to wind down.

3. 'Missed opportunity': Pope Francis speaks in three First Nations languages at a sacred pilgrimage site hours after his public mass in Edmonton was criticized for not including Indigenous culture or traditions.

4. Hockey hearings: Hockey Canada's president is expected to appear before a parliamentary committee today as hearings into how the governing body handled allegations of sexual assault continue.

5. Eating into income: Groceries are putting a big strain on Canadian young professionals' pocketbooks, especially those who are out of the nest and paying rent.

One more thing…

Monkeypox: Scientists advising the World Health Organization on monkeypox say the window is closing to stop its spread.

This image provided by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colourized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in a laboratory that was captured and colour-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md. (NIAID via AP)