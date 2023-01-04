5 things to know for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

A digital communications breakdown may have led to further delays for Sunwing passengers, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the player's shocking cardiac arrest, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a "substantive conversation" with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Delayed emails, empty seats: More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown.

2. 'He's a fighter': After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday, players and fans from across the NFL rallied to his support, with vigils held in Cincinnati and outside the Bills' home stadium.

3. Subvariant XBB.1.5: The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.

4. Zelenskyy calls Trudeau: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a “substantive conversation” with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.

5. Workplace trends: Trends for 2023 indicate that workers will continue to have the upper hand and employers will have to increase pay, benefits and other initiatives around diversity and inclusion if they want to retain staff, a report shows.

One more thing…

Family duties: How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study.

Paul Hambleton works on his laptop computer at his home in Hudson, Wis., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)