5 things to know for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

A digital communications breakdown may have led to further delays for Sunwing passengers, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the player's shocking cardiac arrest, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a "substantive conversation" with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

