How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
While many may have adjusted to working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, gender appears to play a role in who picks up more slack around the house while working from home.
A new peer-reviewed study published in the Personnel Psychology journal found that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
“Our findings provide timely implications for practice on gender equality,” Jasmine Hu, lead author of the study and professor of management at The Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business, told CTVNews.ca in an email on Tuesday.
“We controlled for pre-pandemic work-from-home status and whether work-from-home was a requirement or a choice and the results consistently revealed that remote work directly impacted dual-earner couples’ work and family experiences.”
Researchers at The Ohio State University conducted two studies on workers in China and South Korea to determine how work-from-home status affects both members in dual-earning couples.
The study participants filled out two surveys reporting their work-from-home status and the amount of work and family tasks they completed every day for 14 consecutive work days.
They also shared other useful information while navigating work-from-home life, such as conflict between work and family, how guilty they felt towards both their family members and work, and their psychological withdrawal from their workplaces and their families.
The first study was conducted near the start of the pandemic in mainland China and consisted of 172 married dual-earning couples with at least one child. The second study was conducted more than a year later, from June to August of 2021, and consisted of 60 dual-earning couples, some of whom had kids, while others did not.
GENDER STEREOTYPES ‘MORE EASILY ACTIVATED’ AT HOME
The surveys revealed that when both parties worked from home, they completed more family-related tasks. However, when the wives worked from home, husbands performed fewer family tasks.
“We expected that employees’ work-from-home status, versus in office, would reduce spouses’ family task completion, but we only found such a crossover effect from wives to husbands,” said Hu.
The women in both studies were burdened with higher levels of guilt when they failed to complete house tasks or spend time with their families as a result of doing more work at the office – but the same findings showed up in just one of the two studies for men.
“When female employees work remotely—either by choice or by necessity—due to the pandemic, their gender stereotypes are more easily activated, increasing the pressure to consider their families’ needs and intensifying their family responsibilities,” said Hu. “We think it mirrors the traditional gendered expectation such that women versus men are more considerate of their spouses’ and families’ needs when they work from home.”
When the surveyed husbands had more flexible work schedules, wives still completed significantly more housework while working from home as opposed to from the office.
However, if the work arrangements for wives were less flexible, husbands completed significantly more housework and family tasks while working from home.
“Our findings show that for dual-earner couples, husbands can provide more resources and support for their wives to complete remote work tasks when they have flexibility in scheduling their work time,” said Hu.
PANDEMIC’S LONG-LASTING IMPACT ON WORK CONDITIONS
In a study conducted by TravelPerk on global companies, the long-lasting effects of the pandemic on working are evident, with 76 per cent of companies shifting to a hybrid working model by 2022.
“As a landscape-scale crisis, the changes COVID-19 is inflicting on families could last for a long time, so we anticipate that the implications of our study findings may apply to the post-crisis times,” said Hu. “At least, for the foreseeable future, the COVID-19 crisis can dramatically change how employees work and how dual-earner couples fulfill work and family duties.”
She added that organizations and decision-makers might consider empowering their male employees with more work flexibility to allow them to better adapt to the crisis and restore a home-life balance.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
OPINION
OPINION | Steps to make sure you're ready for your next financial emergency
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Unacceptable': Committee chair says Sunwing, Via Rail must answer for holiday mess
The chair of the House of Commons transport committee is calling on Sunwing Airlines and Via Rail to publicly explain what caused the travel nightmare that plagued thousands of Canadians over the holidays.
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
Reno mayor: Actor Jeremy Renner was helping stranded car when hurt
Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor.
WATCH LIVE | McCarthy falls short in first vote for U.S. House speaker
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy appeared headed toward a historic defeat in first-round voting Tuesday to become U.S. House speaker, sending the new Congress into a tangle as conservative colleagues opposed his leadership.
Canada welcomed record number of immigrants in 2022
Canada welcomed a record number of immigrants last year, hitting its target of 431,645 new permanent residents and exceeding 2021 numbers, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said Tuesday.
Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges
A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho.
Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin thanks supporters, asks for prayers
The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday.
Canada
-
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid following Christmas Day apartment fire in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection with a Christmas Day apartment fire that killed two people.
-
Ottawa 19-year-old arrested for Twitter threats to Parliament Hill, embassies
A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested for allegedly posting threats on Twitter targeting Parliament Hill, the Department of National Defence and local embassies.
-
Officials to provide update on Hamilton house fire that left 4 dead, including 2 kids
Fire officials are set to provide an update this afternoon on a deadly Hamilton house fire that left two adults and two children dead last week.
-
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
-
Manitoba elections commissioner says Tory leadership fundraiser did not violate rules
An online fundraiser by the losing candidate in the 2021 Manitoba Progressive Conservative leadership race did not violate any financing rules, elections commissioner Bill Bowles has ruled.
World
-
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China's COVID crisis
The European Union and China on Tuesday moved closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis, with Beijing vehemently rejecting travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose that could be expanded in coming days.
-
Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots
Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world's first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | McCarthy falls short in first vote for U.S. House speaker
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy appeared headed toward a historic defeat in first-round voting Tuesday to become U.S. House speaker, sending the new Congress into a tangle as conservative colleagues opposed his leadership.
-
'Not a start the royals want': Upcoming Prince Harry interviews already stirring royal discussion
CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen weighs in on Prince Harry’s soon-to-be released interviews ahead of the launch of his memoir.
-
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri will be the first of an openly transgender woman.
-
Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges
A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho.
Politics
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a “substantive conversation” with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
'Unacceptable': Committee chair says Sunwing, Via Rail must answer for holiday mess
The chair of the House of Commons transport committee is calling on Sunwing Airlines and Via Rail to publicly explain what caused the travel nightmare that plagued thousands of Canadians over the holidays.
-
Canada welcomed record number of immigrants in 2022
Canada welcomed a record number of immigrants last year, hitting its target of 431,645 new permanent residents and exceeding 2021 numbers, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said Tuesday.
Health
-
Sesame joins the major food allergens list, U.S. FDA says
Sesame has joined the list of major food allergens defined by law, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
-
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
-
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
Sci-Tech
-
This tech company is clearing out recurring meetings from employee calendars
One tech company is trying to help its employees kick off the new year with a clean slate, or at least an emptier calendar.
-
Facebook considering whether to allow Trump to return, decision expected in 'coming weeks'
Facebook's parent company Meta is considering whether to allow former U.S. president Donald Trump back on to its platforms and is due to announce its decision in the coming weeks, a company spokesperson told CNN on Monday.
-
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
Entertainment
-
Reno mayor: Actor Jeremy Renner was helping stranded car when hurt
Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor.
-
Kate Bosworth wrote a letter to her younger self for her 40th birthday
Kate Bosworth shared a letter she wrote to her younger self for her 40th birthday in which she advocates for embracing change.
-
Celine Dion snubbed in Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers List'
Legendary Quebec chanteuse Celine Dion has been snubbed by Rolling Stone magazine. For many fans, Dion was a glaring omission from the magazine’s ranking of the 200 greatest singers of all time, published Sunday.
Business
-
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
-
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform as a judge set a tentative trial date for October.
-
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets lower
Strength in the industrial and utility sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index higher, while U.S. stock markets fell in late-morning trading to start the year.
Lifestyle
-
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
-
'GOAT,' 'inflection point' and 'quiet quitting' should be banished, annual list says
Michigan's Lake Superior State University has released its annual list, amassed from submissions from around the world, which highlights phrases or words that its judges deem misused, overused -- or simply useless. "GOAT," along with "inflection point," "quiet quitting" and "gaslighting" makes an appearance on the list.
-
Quebec TikTok sensation Nurse John finds humour in health care
An emergency room nurse from the South Shore of Montreal has become a TikTok sensation, with millions of viewers worldwide checking out his funny takes on hospital life.
Sports
-
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.
-
Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin thanks supporters, asks for prayers
The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday.
-
What happened to Damar Hamlin?
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
Autos
-
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80 per cent in 2022
Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.
-
Tesla deliveries miss estimates due to logistical issues, slowing demand
Tesla Inc. said quarterly deliveries fell short of market estimates on Monday, held back by ongoing logistical issues and growing demand concerns that rounded off a tumultuous 2022 for the Elon Musk-led firm.
-
FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1
Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday.