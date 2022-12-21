5 things to know for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Eight teenage girls have been charged with second-degree murder after a man was killed in Toronto, the five victims of the Ontario condo mass shooting have been identified, and Elon Musk says he'll be stepping down as Twitter's CEO. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. 'Swarming' attack: Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack that left a man dead in downtown Toronto.
2. Victims identified: Police have identified the five people killed by a gunman in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway.
3. Chief Twit, signing out: Elon Musk finally speaks out and says he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.
4. Inflation info: Statistics Canada is set to release its latest Consumer Price Index today, giving insight on how fast prices were rising last month.
5. EVs mandate: One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is proposing Wednesday.
One more thing…
Strep A: Doctors worry more kids may be getting sick with invasive strep A. Here are the facts.
A treatment room his seen In the Emergency Department at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Police have identified the five people killed by a gunman in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
Winter is striking Canada with a vengeance, with freezing temperatures and delayed flights in B.C., a potential polar vortex brewing in Alberta, and Ontario and southern Quebec bracing for what is expected to be a significant storm this weekend.
MPs have been studying the future of hybrid Parliament, and in the new year a House committee is expected to release a series of recommendations as to whether it is time to retire the virtual elements of Commons proceedings. Ahead of that report being made public, here's what the committee has heard from participants in the study.
As Canada faces an ongoing shortage of children's medications, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't know if ramping up domestic production of pharmaceuticals is the right approach to addressing the problem.
Fourteen days after a U.S.-sanctioned Russian cargo ship docked under mysterious circumstance at a naval yard in South Africa and unloaded its cargo, there have been no answers from the government.
A report issued Tuesday by the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee found that required IRS audits of Donald Trump were delayed, and committee members voted along party lines to also release tax filings of the former U.S. president who broke political norms by refusing to release the information on his own.
Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.
The South Coast of British Columbia is recovering from a major snowstorm that was far worse than initially forecast.
Packed planes spent hours stuck on the tarmac overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
When filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi was recording footage for her behind-the-scenes documentary about her mother, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she suddenly found herself covering a violent insurrection on Capitol Hill.
Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as US$48 billion in financing for solar projects, Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday.
LGBTQ2S+ refugee group Rainbow Railroad has only been able to resettle four per cent of the nearly 3,800 Afghans who have asked it for help since the Taliban took over their country.
A powerful earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday, jolting residents awake as it shattered glass, shook homes off foundations, damaged roads and left nearly 60,000 homes and businesses in the rural area without power and many without water. At least 12 people were injured.
Holocaust survivors from around the globe are marking the third day of Hanukkah together with a virtual ceremony as Jews worldwide worry about a sharp increase in antisemitism in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere.
On the heels of the latest confirmed ethics breach within his cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, while 'it sucks' when such cases of improper conduct arise, the fact the public knows about them is a sign the system is working.
The Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who the department says 'was responsible' for all four confirmed cases of medical assistance in dying (MAID) being discussed with veterans is 'no longer an employee,' CTV News has confirmed.
It's important to distinguish the different types of Group A strep infections, an expert says, because the bacteria itself is quite common. The biggest danger comes in the rare cases when it becomes invasive.
When she heard about actress Kirstie Alley's death from colon cancer earlier this month, CTV News Calgary Senior Anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw said she was inspired to speak up about her own cancer diagnosis.
TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a government spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app.
In a new study, researchers from the United States and Canada have identified the genetic mutation in American black bears causing them to turn red or cinnamon-coloured.
Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera 'General Hospital,' has died, the show announced in a tribute post.
Pop singer Justin Bieber lashed out at H&M over clothes featuring the Canadian artist's image and lyrics, saying the Swedish fashion retailer had not obtained his approval.
Doors have begun to close for artists from Cuba and other countries facing U.S. sanctions because key NFT trading sites have gradually blocked them from doing business on their platforms, often with little or no explanation.
Statistics Canada is set to release its latest inflation reading today, giving insight on how fast prices were rising last month.
Retail spending in Canada showed early signs of a slowdown just as the holiday shopping season ramped up this fall, according to new figures from Statistics Canada released Tuesday.
The first images of banknotes featuring King Charles III were unveiled on Tuesday by the Bank of England.
Freshly crowned World Cup champion Lionel Messi has already scored another achievement — racking up the most likes on an Instagram post, surpassing the previous record holder.
Candice Batista, an environmental journalist, shows eco-friendly ways to wrap a gift and offers other sustainable gift ideas.
Nakissa Koomalsingh founded Canada's first-ever paid women's basketball league in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Canadian Premier League says it has voluntarily recognized that the Professional Footballers Association of Canada will represent professional soccer players under contract to CPL teams.
In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa has agreed to sign with the New York Mets hours after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart, according to media reports.
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is proposing Wednesday.
A small but expanding group of tinkerers, racers, engineers and entrepreneurs are converting vintage cars and trucks into greener, and often much faster, electric vehicles.
The price to fill up your tank in Alberta will drop in the new year, thanks to the UCP government's strategy to suspend the fuel tax.