5 things to know for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Eight teenage girls have been charged with second-degree murder after a man was killed in Toronto, the five victims of the Ontario condo mass shooting have been identified, and Elon Musk says he'll be stepping down as Twitter's CEO. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Swarming' attack: Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack that left a man dead in downtown Toronto.

2. Victims identified: Police have identified the five people killed by a gunman in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway.

3. Chief Twit, signing out: Elon Musk finally speaks out and says he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.

4. Inflation info: Statistics Canada is set to release its latest Consumer Price Index today, giving insight on how fast prices were rising last month.

5. EVs mandate: One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is proposing Wednesday.

One more thing…

Strep A: Doctors worry more kids may be getting sick with invasive strep A. Here are the facts.

A treatment room his seen In the Emergency Department at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young