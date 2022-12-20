Doctors worry more kids may be getting sick with invasive strep A. Here are the facts
Some Canadian officials are reporting an uptick in invasive Group A streptococcus infections, echoing the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S., which are both investigating cases in children.
In Canada, Public Health Ontario confirmed to The Canadian Press in an email on Tuesday that it is "currently seeing an increase in cases for Invasive Group A Strep."
Health officials in Montreal are asking health-care providers to be "extra vigilant" in screening for signs of the disease.
As of Dec. 15, four children aged two years and under have had confirmed invasive Group A streptococcus in Montreal, according to the city's public health department. Two of those children died. By comparison, the department said, during the same time periods between 2017 and 2021, there were either no cases or one case each year.
"It's clear that we're seeing much more Group A strep right now than I've had in the last, let's say, five to seven years," said Dr. Fatima Kakkar, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at CHU Sainte-Justine in Montreal.
But it's important to distinguish the different types of Group A strep infections, she said, because the bacteria itself is quite common. The biggest danger comes in the rare cases when it becomes invasive.
What is Group A streptococcus?
Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that grows in the nose, throat and sometimes the skin. Often, kids are carrying it around without any infection happening.
Strep A also causes common childhood infections, such as strep throat and scarlet fever, experts say.
Scarlet fever can show up alongside strep throat or as the result of a skin infection. Symptoms of scarlet fever can include a red rash with a sandpaper-like feel, a fever of 38.3 degrees C or higher and a coating on the tongue that makes it appear strawberry-like, experts say.
What is invasive Group A streptococcus?
Bacteria, including Strep A, become "invasive" when they get into "somewhere in your body that normally has no bacteria," said Dr. Allison McGeer, an infectious diseases specialist and microbiologist at Sinai Health Systems in Toronto.
That includes the bloodstream, muscles and tissues. When Strep A invades those places, it causes serious diseases such as necrotizing fasciitis (often known as flesh-eating disease), streptococcal toxic shock syndrome and sepsis.
Invasive Strep A can also cause "really severe pneumonia" with "empyemas," which are pockets of pus around the lungs, said Kakkar.
Why are there more cases of invasive Strep A now?
The rise in invasive strep A cases is likely associated with the increase in RSV and flu viruses hitting kids, the World Health Organization said in a news release earlier in December.
There are a few possible reasons for that, experts say.
One is that regular Strep A infections are on the rise after a hiatus due to public health measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic -- and co-infection can lead to complications, said McGeer.
"The combination of there's more flu and there's more Group A strep being transmitted makes for both more serious flu and more serious Group A strep infections," she said.
Viruses like the flu can also make it easier for Strep A that's already present to become invasive, because they break the lining of the mucous membrane, McGeer said.
"(That's) what viral infections do, right? They destroy the surface cells of your nose and throat ΓÇª and that of course allows bacteria to invade," she said.
Kakkar said that's what she's seeing among her patients.
"I think what's happening anecdotally is many of my patients had influenza and then a week later developed their severe group A strep infection," she said.
Another virus associated with invasive strep A infections is chicken pox, the WHO said in its news release.
That can take the form of necrotizing fasciitis, Kakkar said.
"When the skin is broken from chicken pox, strep can get in very easily." she said.
There hasn't been a surge in chicken pox in Montreal, Kakkar said, so it's currently not one of the drivers of the invasive strep A cases there.
How are Strep A infections treated?
Often with antibiotics -- but it's important to be as sure as possible that the infection is actually caused by strep, Kakkar said.
If a child has a sore throat, it could be viral rather than bacterial -- so doctors check to rule that out and determine if it's strep throat.
If children are prescribed antibiotics for any infection, it's critical that they finish the entire course even if they feel better before that, she said.
There's a shortage of children's amoxicillin in Canada. What should caregivers do if an antibiotic is needed?
Liquid amoxicillin -- a type of penicillin -- is often prescribed to children because it's well tolerated, Kakkar said. But there are several other options, from pharmacists crushing tablets to make a liquid suspension to primary care providers prescribing other antibiotics that also work, she said.
The Canadian Pharmacists Association issued a list of alternatives for prescribers in November. According to that document, antibiotics are often not required for strep throat because it can get better on its own.
But if antibiotics are needed, a different type of penicillin can be used, the pharmacists association says. If the child has an allergy to penicillin, other possibilities include cephalexin, cefadroxil, clindamycin, clarithromycin and azithromycin, it says.
How can we protect our kids against invasive Strep A?
Doctors emphasize that it's still very rare for Strep A infections to become invasive and cause life-threatening disease.
Strep A passes easily through close contact, as well as through sharing items like utensils, or toys that kids get their saliva on, doctors say.
To protect against Strep A infection, many of the same prevention measures used against COVID-19, flu and RSV apply, including frequent handwashing and staying home when sick, they say.
Another critical way to protect against serious strep A infections is to protect against influenza by getting a flu shot, both McGeer and Kakkar say.
"I don't think I've ever felt so strongly about it as I have this year. I've just seen so many complications in hospital these last few weeks and it's unfortunate." Kakkar said.
"I strongly urge everybody to get their child vaccinated because it's the way to prevent these severe secondary complications," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published December 20, 2022.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Trudeau says 'it sucks' when ethics breaches occur, but system is working
On the heels of the latest confirmed ethics breach within his cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, while 'it sucks' when such cases of improper conduct arise, the fact the public knows about them is a sign the system is working.
Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who raised medical assistance in dying 'no longer an employee'
The Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who the department says 'was responsible' for all four confirmed cases of medical assistance in dying (MAID) being discussed with veterans is 'no longer an employee,' CTV News has confirmed.
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
Doctors worry more kids may be getting sick with invasive strep A. Here are the facts
It's important to distinguish the different types of Group A strep infections, an expert says, because the bacteria itself is quite common. The biggest danger comes in the rare cases when it becomes invasive.
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE | South African government faces mounting pressure over Russian ship, alleged arms delivery
Fourteen days after a U.S.-sanctioned Russian cargo ship docked under mysterious circumstance at a naval yard in South Africa and unloaded its cargo, there have been no answers from the government.
Canada's first paid women's basketball league, HOOPQUEENS, driving opportunity
Nakissa Koomalsingh founded Canada's first-ever paid women's basketball league in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic.
'A bit of a roller-coaster': Man whose cancer surgery was cancelled at last minute gets new surgery date
A Winnipeg man who found out his prostate cancer surgery was cancelled mere hours before it was supposed to begin has now had his procedure rescheduled.
Canada
-
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
-
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
-
'Consider postponing non-essential travel': Traffic chaos as B.C. hit with double the forecasted snow
The South Coast of British Columbia is recovering from a major snowstorm that was far worse than initially forecast.
-
Winter weather brings extreme cold, snow to B.C., as Ontario and Quebec brace for storm
Winter is striking Canada with a vengeance, with freezing temperatures and delayed flights in B.C., a potential polar vortex brewing in Alberta, and Ontario and southern Quebec bracing for what is expected to be a significant storm this weekend.
-
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
There were passengers stuck on the tarmac for 12 hours overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
World
-
LGBTQ2S+ refugee group urges Ottawa to help as fraction of Afghans seeking aid resettled
LGBTQ2S+ refugee group Rainbow Railroad has only been able to resettle four per cent of the nearly 3,800 Afghans who have asked it for help since the Taliban took over their country.
-
Holocaust survivors share message of hope during Hanukkah
Holocaust survivors from around the globe are marking the third day of Hanukkah together with a virtual ceremony as Jews worldwide worry about a sharp increase in antisemitism in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere.
-
U.S. asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
Tensions remained high at the U.S-Mexico border Tuesday amid uncertainty over the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers, with the Biden administration asking the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas.
-
Trump's fate in hands of Justice Dept. after Jan. 6 report
The House Jan. 6 committee may have outlined a potential criminal case against Donald Trump, but it doesn't actually bring the former president any closer to prosecution.
-
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas
A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | South African government faces mounting pressure over Russian ship, alleged arms delivery
Fourteen days after a U.S.-sanctioned Russian cargo ship docked under mysterious circumstance at a naval yard in South Africa and unloaded its cargo, there have been no answers from the government.
Politics
-
Trudeau says 'it sucks' when ethics breaches occur, but system is working
On the heels of the latest confirmed ethics breach within his cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, while 'it sucks' when such cases of improper conduct arise, the fact the public knows about them is a sign the system is working.
-
Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who raised medical assistance in dying 'no longer an employee'
The Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who the department says 'was responsible' for all four confirmed cases of medical assistance in dying (MAID) being discussed with veterans is 'no longer an employee,' CTV News has confirmed.
-
Defence Department gets OK to spend $7 billion on 16 F-35 fighter jets: CP sources
The Department of National Defence recently received quiet approval to spend $7 billion on 16 F-35 fighter jets and related gear.
Health
-
Doctors worry more kids may be getting sick with invasive strep A. Here are the facts
It's important to distinguish the different types of Group A strep infections, an expert says, because the bacteria itself is quite common. The biggest danger comes in the rare cases when it becomes invasive.
-
'A bit of a roller-coaster': Man whose cancer surgery was cancelled at last minute gets new surgery date
A Winnipeg man who found out his prostate cancer surgery was cancelled mere hours before it was supposed to begin has now had his procedure rescheduled.
-
'Stressful' and 'demoralizing': Canadians share their experience with surgery delays amid rise in respiratory cases
Hospitals across Canada remain overwhelmed by a hike in the number of patients with respiratory illnesses. Several Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share how their family members' surgeries have been delayed or cancelled as a result, leaving some 'in pain and suffering' for months.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. Congress moves to ban TikTok from government devices
TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a government spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app.
-
Some American black bears are turning red, researchers now say they know why
In a new study, researchers from the United States and Canada have identified the genetic mutation in American black bears causing them to turn red or cinnamon-coloured.
-
Twitter deletes controversial new policy banning links to other social platforms
Twitter deleted its controversial new policy on Sunday evening that had banned links to certain other social media platforms, less than 24 hours after the policy's initial introduction.
Entertainment
-
Cuban artists blocked from once-promising NFT trading sites
Doors have begun to close for artists from Cuba and other countries facing U.S. sanctions because key NFT trading sites have gradually blocked them from doing business on their platforms, often with little or no explanation.
-
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial
After a month-long trial and nine days of deliberations, Los Angeles jurors on Monday found Harvey Weinstein guilty of the rape and sexual assault of just one of the four accusers he was charged with abusing.
-
Woman arrested after breaking into Robert De Niro's home in New York City, source says
Police in New York City arrested a woman who broke into Robert De Niro's home early Monday, according to a law enforcement source.
Business
-
Retail spending in Canada shows signs of slowdown amid higher inflation, interest
Retail spending in Canada showed early signs of a slowdown just as the holiday shopping season ramped up this fall, according to new figures from Statistics Canada released Tuesday.
-
'Collect it, sanitize it, reuse it': Southwestern Ontario women land on Forbes list for environmentally friendly company
A pair of young entrepreneurs from southwestern Ontario is changing the world one reusable container at a time. At a small facility in Guelph, Kayli Dale and Jacquie Hutchings are helping businesses transition from single-use plastics to reusable options.
-
Here's who Elon Musk could pick to be Twitter's next CEO
Elon Musk may soon be on the lookout for a new chief executive to run Twitter.
Lifestyle
-
First images of British banknotes featuring King Charles III unveiled
The first images of banknotes featuring King Charles III were unveiled on Tuesday by the Bank of England.
-
Lionel Messi's World Cup celebration post is most-liked in Instagram history
Freshly crowned World Cup champion Lionel Messi has already scored another achievement — racking up the most likes on an Instagram post, surpassing the previous record holder.
-
Sustainable gift-wrapping ideas and presents for the holidays
Candice Batista, an environmental journalist, shows eco-friendly ways to wrap a gift and offers other sustainable gift ideas.
Sports
-
Canada's first paid women's basketball league, HOOPQUEENS, driving opportunity
Nakissa Koomalsingh founded Canada's first-ever paid women's basketball league in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Canadian Premier League voluntarily recognizes new players' association
The Canadian Premier League says it has voluntarily recognized that the Professional Footballers Association of Canada will represent professional soccer players under contract to CPL teams.
-
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
Autos
-
Racers, mechanics, tinkerers converting classic cars to EVs
A small but expanding group of tinkerers, racers, engineers and entrepreneurs are converting vintage cars and trucks into greener, and often much faster, electric vehicles.
-
'Meaningful savings': Alberta government to suspend fuel tax on Jan. 1
The price to fill up your tank in Alberta will drop in the new year, thanks to the UCP government's strategy to suspend the fuel tax.
-
Magna International to buy Veoneer's active safety business for US$1.525 billion
Magna International Inc. has signed a deal to buy Veoneer's active safety business from investment firm SSW Partners for US$1.525 billion in cash.