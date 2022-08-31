5 things to know for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will perform a small cabinet shuffle, Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered a seizure during a Bible camp exorcism, and new guidelines for alcohol consumption suggest sticking to a maximum of two drinks per week. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Cabinet shuffle: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet at Rideau Hall on Wednesday morning, in what CTV News has learned will be a small reworking of the Liberals' front bench.

2. Restaurant poisoning: As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at a Markham, Ont., restaurant this past weekend, and four individuals remain in intensive care.

3. Bible camp ritual: RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered a seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan Bible camp.

4. Economic growth: The Canadian economy grew at an annual rate of 3.3 per cent in the second quarter, according to Statistics Canada.

5. Moon rocket: NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first countdown earlier this week.

One more thing…

How much? Newly proposed alcohol guidelines recommend no more than two drinks per week.