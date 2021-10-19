TORONTO -- Trudeau's visit to Kamloops is "bittersweet," Calgary and Edmonton elect new mayors, and parents consider vaccines for their kids. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Syria repatriation: An Access to Information request by CTV News reveals that Canada’s response to learning that Canadian women and children were being held in a Kurdish-run detention camp in Syria was hesitant and minimal -- and it appears little has changed.

2. Trudeau in Kamloops: Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his visit to the First Nation community Monday is “bittersweet” following his notable absence on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

3. Alberta elections: Alberta's two major cities voted for new mayors during municipal elections Monday, including Jyoti Gondek, who was elected as Calgary’s first-ever female mayor.

4. Breakthrough case: The death of double-vaccinated U.S. statesman Colin Powell due to COVID-19 complications is a small warning, experts say, reinforcing that those of advanced age or with health complications are at greater risk.

5. Vaccine for kids: With Health Canada expected to soon begin considering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children aged five to 11 years, a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute says that more than half of Canadian parents plan to give their kids the jab.

One more thing…

Financial health: More than three quarters of Canadians nearing or in early retirement are worried about their finances, at a time when more and more Canadians plan to age at home for as long as possible, a new survey has revealed.