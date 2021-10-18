OTTAWA -- Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his visit to the First Nation community Monday is “bittersweet” following his notable absence from their ceremony to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Chief Casimir said Trudeau’s decision to forgo their two invitations to instead vacation with his family in Tofino, B.C. on Sept. 30, caused “shock, anger, and sorrow and disbelief” in the community.

“Today is about making some positive steps forward and rectifying a mistake. We wanted to ensure that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited what we refer to as a sacred site,” she said.

“It was a long awaited moment to receive a personal hand of recognition and sympathy regarding this horrific confirmation of unmarked graves from the Canadian head of state.”

Earlier in the year, it was reported that some 200 unmarked graves had been found near the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Parliament passed a bill last June to recognize a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation each Sept. 30. It is a statutory holiday for federal workers, but the government has stressed it should be a day for reflection.

After listening to the chief’s remarks, Trudeau responded, noting yet again that he wishes he had been with the grieving community and “deeply” regrets his decision to go on vacation instead.

“But I am here today to take the hand extended by the Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc and so many Indigenous Canadians across the country who have every reason in the world to feel pessimistic, and bleak about the future,” he said.

Trudeau said Chief Casimir could have turned her back on him, but instead she invited him back.

“She reached out, she said ‘please come, listen and learn and we will walk this path together and that is why I’m here,’” he said.

He said he and his government are committed to do better.

“There is so much more to do and we will always be there to do that work,” he said. “Making sure that we’re supporting the language and the culture that has caused the strength and vibrancy of this community for generations, despite the efforts of previous governments to eradicate them.”

The prime minister also said that flags on federal buildings, including on Parliament Hill, will be lowered to half-mast every Sept. 30 to recognize the day.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.