Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unprecedented move against the truck convoys, Novak Djokovic says he's willing to forgo major tournaments to stay unvaccinated, and Canada won gold while breaking an Olympic record in Beijing. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Emergencies Act: In an effort to bring the protests under control, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history.

2. Alberta border blockade: Alberta RCMP officers arrested 13 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour from the Coutts border crossing blockade.

3. Novak Djokovic: If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic says he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19.

4. 'Unruly passenger': An American Airlines flight attendant hit a passenger in the head with a coffee pot as he tried to open the plane's exit door.

5. Winter Olympics: Canada had two podium finishes in early Tuesday competition at the Beijing Games, including a gold-medal, record-breaking performance in long-track speedskating.

One more thing…

Convoy fundraising leak: An apparent leak of some 92,000 donors to a fundraising platform provided a glimpse of who may be supporting the Canadian truck protests.