Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 11 of Beijing Olympics

Isabelle Weidemann left, Valerie Maltais centre and Ivanie Blondin, react after wining the gold medal and setting an Olympic record in the speedskating women's team pursuit finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Isabelle Weidemann left, Valerie Maltais centre and Ivanie Blondin, react after wining the gold medal and setting an Olympic record in the speedskating women's team pursuit finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

