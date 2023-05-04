5 things to know for Thursday, May 4, 2023

Justin Trudeau’s brother Alexandre testified before a House committee about the Trudeau Foundation, the latest on the CRA strike, and London police prepare for the coronation of King Charles III.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. PM’s brother testifies: Testifying before a House committee Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sacha' Trudeau insisted there has been "no foreign interference, no possibility of interference, no intention or means of interference at or through the Trudeau Foundation."

2. CRA strike: The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.

3. Paper or plastic?: The prohibition of single-use plastic products is crucial to Canada's plan of achieving zero plastic waste by 2030, but with the ban, environmentalists are growing increasingly concerned about the amount of paper packaging being used in its place.

4. WHO firing: The World Health Organization says it has fired the scientist who led a high-profile delegation from the UN health agency to China two years ago to jointly look into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, citing sexual misconduct.

5. May the fourth: Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a tribute to one of the "Star Wars" franchise's most beloved figures.

One more thing…

London police preparing for largest one-day mobilization of officers seen in decades

Security is tightening on The Mall and London streets ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in what will be the city’s largest one-day mobilization of Metropolitan Police officers seen in decades, the force said on Wednesday. (Mary Nersessian)