5 things to know for Thursday, May 12, 2022

Finland's leaders say they're ready to join NATO's ranks, a Calgary mother of 5 dies in a road rage incident, and how to increase mileage and save on your next tank of gas. Here's what you need to know today.

1. 'Without delay': Finland's president and prime minister said Thursday they're in favour of rapidly applying for NATO membership "without delay, " paving the way to expand the alliance.

2. Survival story: A teenage boy in Ukraine tells the harrowing tale of surviving an alleged shooting by a Russian soldier that left his father dead.

3. 'Completely innocent': CTV News has learned from friends and loved ones the innocent victim who died in a Calgary road rage incident was a mother of five.

4. Leadership debate: Questions about Pierre Poilievre's crypto policy and other highlights from the first official debate of the federal Conservative leadership race.

5. 'We just want change': In a class-action lawsuit filed over allegations of abuse in the sport across Canada, a former gymnast details her alleged experience.

One more thing…

Saving on the cost of gas: How to get better mileage out of your vehicle and save money as the cost of filling up hits new highs.

A sign displays the price of a litre of regular-grade gasoline at an Esso gas station in Vancouver, March 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck