Ukrainian boy describes surviving alleged shooting that left his father dead
As he listened to his father die, the boy lay still on the asphalt. His elbow burned where a bullet had pierced him. His thumb stung from being grazed.
Another killing was in progress on a lonely street in Bucha, the community on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, where bodies of civilians are still being discovered weeks after Russian soldiers withdrew. Many had been shot in the head.
The 14-year-old Yura Nechyporenko was about to become one of them.
Survivors have described soldiers firing guns near their feet or threatening them with grenades, only to be drawn away by a cooler-headed colleague. But there was no one around to restrain the Russian soldier that day in March when Yura and his father, 47-year-old Ruslan, were biking down a tree-lined street.
They were on their way to visit vulnerable neighbours sheltering in basements and homes without electricity or running water. Their bikes were tied with white fabric, in a sign they travelled in peace.
When the soldier stepped from a dirt path to challenge them, Yura and his father immediately stopped and raised their hands.
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- What happens when Russian gas is cut off?
- WATCH: Paul Workman on the rising death toll
“What are you doing?” Yura remembers the soldier asking. The soldier didn’t give Yura’s father time to answer.
The boy heard two gunshots. His father fell, mouth open, already bleeding.
A shot hit Yura’s hand, and he fell, too. Another shot struck his elbow. He closed his eyes.
A final shot was fired.
___
Yura’s extraordinary account alleging an attempted killing by Russian soldiers stands out as international justice experts descend on Bucha, a centre of the horrors and possible war crimes in Ukraine. More than 1,000 bodies have been found so far in Bucha and other communities around Kyiv. In Bucha alone, 31 children under the age of 18 were killed and 19 wounded, according to local authorities.
“All children were killed or injured deliberately, since the Russian soldiers deliberately shot at evacuating cars that had the signs ‘CHILDREN’ and white fabric tied to them, and they deliberately shot at the homes of civilians," the chief prosecutor of the Bucha region, Ruslan Kravchenko, told the AP.
The UN human rights office says at least 202 children across Ukraine have been killed in Russia’s invasion, and believes the real number to be considerably higher. The Ukrainian government's count is 217 children killed and over 390 wounded.
The AP and Frontline, drawing from a variety of sources, have independently documented 21 attacks where children were killed that likely meet the definition of a war crime, ranging from the discovery of a child in a shallow grave in Borodyanka to the bombing of a theater in Mariupol. The total number of child victims in the attacks is unknown, and the accounting represents just a fraction of potential war crimes.
Yura is a teenager growing into himself, spindly and spotted, with dark circles pressed under his eyes. Adulthood has been rushed upon him. As he lies on the floor of his family’s home to demonstrate what happened, he shows the healing holes in his elbow.
His mother, Alla, takes deep breaths to calm herself. Yura, sitting up, wraps an arm around her, then puts his head on her shoulder.
On that awful day, Yura survived the attempted killing by the awkward grace of that teenage constant, his gray hoodie. It was shot instead of him, and he felt it move.
Yura lay on the street for minutes afterward, waiting for the soldier to walk away.
Then Yura ran. He reached the kindergarten where his mother worked, and where some residents used the basement as a shelter. They were shocked to see the boy and gave him first aid.
He realized he needed to go home. He returned to the streets, not knowing where the next soldier might be.
When he arrived home, his family called the police. The police said they could do nothing because they didn’t control the area, according to the family. The ambulance service said the same.
The police told the family that officers didn’t know what to do with the case, according to the boy’s uncle, Andriy. A prosecutor’s report describes the killing and attempted killing in a few bare sentences, including the loss of a cellphone belonging to Yura's father. He would have been of help now — he'd been a lawyer.
Kravchenko told the AP that they continue to work on Yura’s case, and expressed confidence that crimes committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can be successfully investigated. Among other things, footage from dozens of surveillance cameras in Bucha is being analyzed, and an identification album of Russian soldiers’ faces is being assembled.
In March, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced that investigations into crimes against children in particular will benefit from a new trust fund. Children account for half or more of those affected by conflict, but are often labelled as too vulnerable to testify or as having inaccurate memories, according to Veronique Aubert, the special adviser on crimes involving children to the prosecutor of the ICC.
Yura’s case is unusual.
“Prosecutors may want to take up this case because the victim is still alive and can potentially testify,” said Ryan Goodman, a law professor at New York University and former special counsel for the U.S. Defense Department. “It may be difficult if not impossible for a defendant to claim they were somehow justified in trying to kill a child.”
___
It was left to Yura’s family to retrieve his father’s body.
They did it the following day. Yura's grandmother, who is in her 70s, pleaded with Russian soldiers to let her approach the body.
With their guns cocked, they let her walk ahead of them. Another soldier in the distance shouted, “Don’t come here or we’ll kill you.” But he didn’t fire.
They brought Yura's father home in a wheelbarrow. He was rolled in a carpet and placed on an old wooden door. Amid the sounds of shelling and gunfire, they buried him in the yard behind the woodshed, in one of many makeshift graves hurriedly dug during the monthlong Russian occupation.
Yura and his family left Bucha the next day along a rare evacuation corridor. The wounded boy walked first through the streets, holding a stick tied with a white towel, with a white sling around his arm. The family had to pass the scene of the shooting.
As they walked closer to the evacuation point, Russian soldiers asked where they were going. They asked what had happened to Yura.
“I was shot by a Russian soldier,” the boy replied.
At that, his mother was terrified. “I felt everything collapse inside me,” she recalled. “I thought they would shoot us all.”
She asked the soldiers to let them pass, saying it was getting late. They did.
The family left town that day.
___
The gray hoodie, bloodied at the elbow, is now the centerpiece of the family’s search for justice. The top seam of the loose fabric has been sliced. Yura’s mother insists that it's evidence and can't be thrown away.
The family returned to Bucha in mid-April, after the Russians withdrew. They dug up Yura’s father and buried him again in a local cemetery.
The boy’s family continues to play detective, scouring the area of the shooting for further evidence and theorizing on the trajectory of bullets. They question neighbours and analyze holes in a metal fence.
As the family shows the AP the scene, Yura wanders in the grass beside the street, head down, looking for bullet casings. He is confident he could identify the Russian soldier, even though the soldier wore a balaclava over part of his face.
Yura will finish ninth grade this year, once electricity returns and he can resume online classes. Until then, he is volunteering like his father did, visiting older residents.
His mother is thinking of sending him overseas for the sake of his mental health. She needs some distance, too.
“I’m never alone physically, but it’s possible to be alone mentally,” she said, near tears. “I try to avoid this.”
Her son’s case is still a faint source of hope. There are courts and these courts will work, she believes. No one should go through what her son did.
Yura fears they already have.
“It’s not only me who wants justice,” he said. “People in Ukraine are still possibly being tortured and killed even now.”
Yura turned 15 on April 12. It was a quiet birthday. His father, a good cook, usually grilled to celebrate it.
On April 25, a day after Orthodox Easter, the family again gathered at the grave to mark 40 days after Ruslan’s death, by local custom. Food blessed by a priest in Bucha for Easter — dyed eggs, bread — was laid out along with homemade pickles, chocolate and wine. A plastic bag of food was hung on the wooden cross.
Yura stood apart, quietly lighting a candle and placing it on the grave. Then he pulled a hoodie, a black one, over his head to block the chill.
The boy’s uncle, Andriy, watches him closely these days. Yura has always been a good kid, but he's become edgy and restless, moving from one task to another. Andriy fears the trauma of surviving death will catch up with Yura and mourns his nephew's damaged childhood.
“This tears my soul apart,” said Andriy, in tears. “What we see is suffering after suffering ... (Russian President Vladimir) Putin just decides to make us suffer, and we do.”
___
Frontline producer Tom Jennings contributed to this story.
___
This story is part of an ongoing investigation from The Associated Press and Frontline that includes the War Crimes Watch Ukraine interactive experience and an upcoming documentary.
___
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Completely innocent': Calgary woman killed in crash after road rage shooting was mother of 5
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
How to get better mileage and save money as gas prices rise
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens. The daily average retail price for gas across the country hit an all-time high of $197.4 per litre Tuesday, up from the start of the year, when it hovered around $146.1, Natural Resources Canada data shows.
Poilievre's crypto policy questioned, and other notable moments from the English Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls squared off in the first official party debate on Wednesday night in Edmonton, Alta. From policy conversations to some digs at each other, interrupted at times by a sad trombone buzzer cutting debaters off, here are some key moments from the English-language debate.
Ukrainian boy describes surviving alleged shooting that left his father dead
Yura Nechyporenko, a 14-year-old Ukrainian boy, recounts an alleged shooting by Russian soldiers against him and his father, which the parent did not survive. Now, the family is seeking justice.
Russia continues Mariupol steel mill strikes as Ukraine offers exchange
Russian forces were continuing their airstrikes on the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol and pressing their advance on towns in eastern Ukraine, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said Thursday.
Finland's leaders in favour of applying for NATO membership
Finland's president and prime minister said Thursday they're in favour of applying for NATO membership, paving the way for the alliance to expand amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
'We just want change': Former gymnast details alleged abuse within sport in class-action lawsuit
Former gymnast Amelia Cline tells CTV News about the verbal and physical abuse she endured within the sport as the class-action lawsuit filed against Gymnastics Canada and several provincial bodies claims an abusive toxic culture in the past four decades.
Putin's alleged girlfriend not ruled out of future Canadian sanctions: Joly
Canada has not ruled out imposing sanctions on Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast, says the foreign affairs minister.
Calgary Flames down Dallas Stars 3-1 to take series lead
Andrew Mangiapane scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their NHL playoff series.
Canada
-
How to get better mileage and save money as gas prices rise
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens. The daily average retail price for gas across the country hit an all-time high of $197.4 per litre Tuesday, up from the start of the year, when it hovered around $146.1, Natural Resources Canada data shows.
-
Safe house in tiny Nunavik village aims to break generations of trauma for Inuit
On any given day in Kingaqsualujjuak, Que., a person or family in crisis can call a 24-hour number and speak to a community member who can help. Qarmaapik House offers a safe house for parents and children, and its goal is to keep families together, ensuring Inuit resources intervene when families need help.
-
Stephen Lecce apologizes for participating in fraternity 'slave auction'
One of Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford's highest profile candidates is apologizing after a report emerged about him participating in a fraternity house 'slave auction' when he was in university.
-
N.S. police chief felt RCMP 'nudged' not to reveal early warning of killer's danger
A Nova Scotia police chief told an investigator last year that in the aftermath of the 2020 mass shooting, he felt "nudged" by the RCMP not to release a report that had warned the gunman was a threat years before his rampage.
-
Retail Council of Canada eyeing domestic baby formula supply amid Abbott recall
The Retail Council of Canada says it's keeping an eye on domestic supplies of baby formula as a recall of some Abbott products spikes demand overall.
-
An engaging day in the legislature: B.C. MLA proposes to girlfriend on house floor
Coquitlam-Port Moody MLA Rick Glumac surprised the B.C. legislature Wednesday by proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Haven Lurbiecki, who was watching from the gallery.
World
-
Ukraine updates: More airstrikes on Mariupol steel mill
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: Ukraine's military says Russian forces are continuing airstrikes on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol and pressing their advance on towns in eastern Ukraine.
-
Finland's leaders in favour of applying for NATO membership
Finland's president and prime minister said Thursday they're in favour of applying for NATO membership, paving the way for the alliance to expand amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
Ukrainian boy describes surviving alleged shooting that left his father dead
Yura Nechyporenko, a 14-year-old Ukrainian boy, recounts an alleged shooting by Russian soldiers against him and his father, which the parent did not survive. Now, the family is seeking justice.
-
Slain Al Jazeera journalist was icon of Palestinian coverage
An Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead on Wednesday during an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected journalist in the Middle East whose unflinching coverage was known to millions of viewers.
-
Dems' bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
The U.S. Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.
-
Russia continues Mariupol steel mill strikes as Ukraine offers exchange
Russian forces were continuing their airstrikes on the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol and pressing their advance on towns in eastern Ukraine, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said Thursday.
Politics
-
Poilievre's crypto policy questioned, and other notable moments from the English Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls squared off in the first official party debate on Wednesday night in Edmonton, Alta. From policy conversations to some digs at each other, interrupted at times by a sad trombone buzzer cutting debaters off, here are some key moments from the English-language debate.
-
Putin's alleged girlfriend not ruled out of future Canadian sanctions: Joly
Canada has not ruled out imposing sanctions on Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast, says the foreign affairs minister.
-
Recap the first official Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls debated face-to-face in English in Edmonton, Alta. on May 11. It was the first of two official debates organized. The party promised a policy-focused event, and largely delivered. Recap our reporters' real-time updates.
Health
-
Acute hepatitis: What symptoms should parents should look out for
As worldwide cases of liver disease among children go up, officials are now recommending that parents should look for these symptoms.
-
Alberta reports 2 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children
One child has been discharged and is doing well, while the other remains in hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Wednesday.
-
U.S. overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says
More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic record in the nation's escalating overdose epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Space telescope in home stretch of tests; early pics impress
NASA's new space telescope is in the home stretch of testing, with science observations expected to begin in July, astronomers said Monday.
-
China's Mars rover uncovers evidence of water at landing site
China's Zhurong rover has found evidence suggesting that water persisted on Mars for much longer than expected.
-
Supplies launched to China's new space station for next crew
A Chinese cargo vessel docked with the country's under-construction space station Tuesday ahead of a new three-person crew expected to arrive next month.
Entertainment
-
Halsey is 'allergic to literally everything' since giving birth and has been hospitalized multiple times
Halsey has revealed that they have received multiple diagnoses since giving birth last July.
-
Defence suggests complainant made up 'stories' to get 'revenge' on Hoggard
Defence lawyers suggested Wednesday that an Ottawa woman fabricated rape allegations about Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as a 'form of revenge' after he physically injured her during consensual sex and hurt her feelings.
-
Mario Batali acquittal underscores perils of Me Too cases
Nearly five years into the Me Too era, former prosecutors, legal experts and victims' advocates say prosecuting sexual misconduct cases has proven to be no easier than before the reckoning that ignited a firestorm of accusations against powerful, seemingly untouchable men.
Business
-
How to get better mileage and save money as gas prices rise
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens. The daily average retail price for gas across the country hit an all-time high of $197.4 per litre Tuesday, up from the start of the year, when it hovered around $146.1, Natural Resources Canada data shows.
-
'I thought it was a joke': N.S. homes continue to sell well over asking prices
Nova Scotia's red hot real estate market continues to surprise, with hundreds of homes selling for tens of thousands of dollars over asking prices, making some instant millionaires.
-
Coinbase CEO says new disclosure does not mean firm faces bankruptcy risk
The chief executive of Coinbase said a disclosure in its latest quarterly filing did not indicate the cryptocurrency exchange operator faced a bankruptcy risk and it had been made to meet a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirement.
Lifestyle
-
Apple to pull the plug on iPod after more than 20 years
Apple is discontinuing the iPod more than 20 years after the device became the face of portable music and kickstarted its meteoric evolution into the world's biggest company.
-
'The Rock,' the largest white diamond ever auctioned, sells for US$21.9 million
The largest white diamond to ever come up for auction has been sold for 21,681,000 CHF (US$21.9 million) at Christie's in Geneva.
-
75-year-old Quebecer becomes oldest man to perform a headstand
At 75 years old, a Quebecer has claimed the world record for the oldest male to perform a headstand.
Sports
-
'We just want change': Former gymnast details alleged abuse within sport in class-action lawsuit
Former gymnast Amelia Cline tells CTV News about the verbal and physical abuse she endured within the sport as the class-action lawsuit filed against Gymnastics Canada and several provincial bodies claims an abusive toxic culture in the past four decades.
-
Calgary Flames down Dallas Stars 3-1 to take series lead
Andrew Mangiapane scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their NHL playoff series.
-
Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73
Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA's top players of the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 73.
Autos
-
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.
-
Hyundai recalls 215K Sonatas in U.S.; faulty hoses can leak fuel
Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. -- most for a second time -- because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires.
-
Surging gas prices to stall summer road trips for many Canadians, survey suggests
The surging price of gasoline shows no signs of stopping and that's starting to affect how people are planning their summer holidays.