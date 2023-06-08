5 things to know for Thursday, June 8, 2023

Heat or air quality warnings countrywide, new Nanos polling shows most Canadians support an inquiry into foreign interference, and the Bank of Canada hikes rates again.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Wildfire alerts: The battle against hundreds of wildfires continues, as almost every jurisdiction in Canada remains under either heat or air quality warnings from the federal government.

2.Face-masking?: Here's what you need to know about wearing a mask to protect against wildfire smoke that is affecting air quality countrywide.

3. BoC rate hike: The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January. The central bank’s key interest rate has not been this high since April 2001.

4. Foreign interference: Canadians are twice as likely to support a formal inquiry into foreign interference, as opposed to public hearings, according to new polling from Nanos Research for CTV News.

5. Pope, post-surgery: Pope Francis is in "good general condition," alert and breathing on his own following a three-hour operation to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the Vatican says.

One more thing…

Have rising home prices driven you to leave Canada? We want to hear from you

