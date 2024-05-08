Blind Sask. boy heading to international braille competition hopes to increase accessibility for visually impaired

'A beautiful soul': Funeral held for baby boy killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 401
A funeral was held on Wednesday for a three-month-old boy who died after being involved in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby last week.
A Saskatchewan boy who qualified for an international braille competition in Los Angeles next month hopes he can inspire change in his home province.
Isaiah Gauthier, 10, was born with a visual impairment. He punched his ticket to Braille Challenge finals after cracking the top 10 in the world for his age category during a regional braille contest earlier this year. He’s the first student in Saskatchewan to ever qualify for the event.
"To be the first, maybe other people can realize how important braille is," Gauthier said.
More than 1,100 blind and visually impaired students from Grades 1 to 12 competed across Canada, the United States and the U.K.
The Braille Challenge tests them on speed and accuracy with their reading, spelling, proof reading and graphs. Gauthier is the only student in his school who competed.
"It just kind of feels weird being one of the only people in the school who actually knows what it (braille) means," he said.
Gauthier started learning braille in kindergarten with the help of his teacher Christina Jean. He uses two types of machines that allow him to read and write in braille.
"It’s a different language, and it’s a really cool language," Gauthier said.
"It’s very important to have braille because if there’s a blind person they need to know which door goes to what."
Elevators generally have braille as well as some washrooms, but Gauthier would like to see all signs include braille to increase accessibility.
He even wrote to the board of a regional park asking them to install a braille sign for its mini golf course so he can tell when it is open.
"He's getting to the age where he'd like to be able to go more independently, and he has to rely on whoever is with him to say this is a men's washroom or the women's washroom," Jean said, adding the cost to include braille on new signs can be minimal.
"It’s just opening the world up to everyone."
Braille is a tactile writing system based on a 63-character code. Letters of the alphabet are represented by braille symbols, and in contracted braille, symbols can represent words.
Gauthier, who is in Grade 4, is at a Grade 7 level for braille.
He is one of five Canadians who qualified to compete at the two-day championship in L.A. at the end of June.
Toronto police say a man was taken into custody outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion Wednesday afternoon after he tried to gain access to the residence.
U.S. President Joe Biden said for the first time Wednesday he would halt shipments of American weapons to Israel, which he acknowledged have been used to kill civilians in Gaza, if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a major invasion of the city of Rafah.
Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a parasite in his brain more than a decade ago, but has fully recovered, his campaign said, after the New York Times reported about the ailment.
There is currently a whooping cough epidemic in Europe, with 10 times as many cases compared to the previous two years. While an outbreak has not been declared nationwide in Canada, whooping cough is regularly detected in the country.
Pfizer has agreed to settle more than 10,000 lawsuits about cancer risks related to the now discontinued heartburn drug Zantac, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deal.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is defending his comments about a new history museum after he was accused by a prominent First Nations group of trying to erase their history.
British Columbia's human rights tribunal has awarded a neurodigergent actor, who was diagnosed with sensory and learning disorders, more than $55,000 after finding that a Kelowna theatre company discriminated against him because of his disabilities.
It's not quite clear who is supposed to be regulating so-called sovereign cannabis stores or even ensure they're benefiting Indigenous communities.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Five different lawsuits from B.C. mink farms seeking to reverse the provincial government's ban on their industry have been tossed out of the province's Supreme Court.
A police officer who struck a pedestrian with his cruiser while speeding through Vancouver's Downtown Eastside nearly two years ago has been fined $2,000.
In emotional and raw testimony at a disciplinary tribunal, the first Black female superintendent in the Toronto Police Service apologized for helping racialized constables cheat a promotional exam.
Calgary police have charged a man with the sexual assault of a woman he met at a downtown club.
One of the accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar appears to have spent a short period of time as a student at Bow Valley College in Calgary.
Candidates vying to be the next leader of Alberta’s Opposition NDP want answers from presumed front-runner Naheed Nenshi about a five-year-old letter that they say signals he is anti-union.
A 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed last week is being remembered as a "beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson and friend."
Federal unions are launching legal challenges and encouraging public sector workers to file "tens of thousands" of grievances over the new mandate requiring federal workers to return to the office at least three days a week in the fall.
The Ottawa Police Service has laid charges against an Ottawa man, including for attempted murder, in connection with an alleged arson of an Overbrook apartment building last week.
Quebec's minister for the French language says if English CEGEPs are having a problem with the new French-language exam for students, it only shows that the province's language laws are necessary.
On Wednesday, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced that he will table a bill to cut red tape, so that family doctors can free up an additional 500,000 medical appointments for patients each year by a plan to put an end to require a medical note in order to be reimbursed by an insurance company.
A Quebec actor known as Gouchy Boy was charged with assaulting a photographer at a Montreal-area courthouse Wednesday minutes before he was sentenced for sexual assault.
A group of researchers who studied the historic 2023 Alberta wildfires calls them “remarkable” at least in recent history.
Police in Strathcona County are looking for information after a vehicle fire on Anthony Henday Drive.
The man recommended to become Alberta's next ethics commissioner has ties to the United Conservative Party, the Opposition NDP said on Wednesday.
Halifax Regional Police is looking for a missing 26-year-old woman and a six-year-old child from Quebec.
A pilot project to test and evaluate the operation of federally-approved three-wheeled vehicles on Nova Scotia roads starts next week.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has named a new minister of environment and climate change nearly three weeks after the previous one resigned from the post over political disagreements.
“I killed four people,” alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki told two homicide detectives during a recorded interview played as evidence in his trial Wednesday.
The sumptuous sights of the Manitoba Sunflower Festival are set to make their way around the world thanks to a Winnipeg photographer.
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Manitoba government by a previous inmate for the use of solitary confinement, calling the practice, "cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment."
A Saskatchewan judge has found SaskPower guilty of three workplace-safety related violations over an incident that left two workers dead in Weyburn.
There have been some crazy WHL playoff games over the years. But a team scoring 17 goals? In one game?
The speed limit in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood will be lowered to 40 kilometres per hour after city council voted in favour of the reduction Wednesday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police say 64 people have been arrested and a combined 348 charges have been laid in connection with a series of child exploitation investigations that spanned across the province.
Wegovy, from the company behind Ozempic, is now available across Canada. We stopped by a Brantford pharmacy to learn more about the drug.
It’s pothole season in Saskatoon, and now that spring has fully sprung, the asphalt is finally warm enough for crews to begin work.
Tara Jo Kadlec has been advocating for better care for her brother Cory for years.
A province-wide child sexual abuse investigation by Ontario Provincial Police dubbed Project Aquatic has resulted in hundreds of charges, including seven male suspects from northern Ontario.
Numerous women have shared stories of 'Ozempic babies' on social media. But the joy some experience in discovering pregnancies may come with anxiety about the unknowns.
An Ontario man found out that a line of credit he thought was insured actually isn't after his wife of 50 years died.
‘It’s a rough situation.’ Townhome residents on Briarhill Avenue have been without mail deliver for about two months.
The mother involved in a shocking child abuse case in London, Ont. took the stand on Wednesday, denying that she ever harmed her children.
More than two weeks after a freight train with several railcars ablaze rolled through the heart of the Forest City, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has concluded its investigation.
A small business owner in Barrie is fed up after his establishment has been the target of crime multiple times since opening in 2019.
An emotional Cassie Korzenko walked into the Barrie Courthouse Wednesday morning with family members by her side ahead of a sentencing hearing.
A 14-year-old from Orillia has been charged with mischief after a threat was made toward an Orillia high school on Wednesday.
Four people from Windsor, one of whom is 16 years old, and one person from Chatham are now charged with offences including possessing, accessing and making available child pornography.
To celebrate their 30-year presence in the Windsor community, Caesars Windsor employees are rolling up their sleeves this week, volunteering at six local non-profit organizations.
Windsor police say the death was not suspicious after a body was found near an east Windsor mall.
Good news for campers looking for a spot this summer: B.C. is expanding three provincial campgrounds, two on Vancouver Island and one on the mainland.
British Columbia's human rights tribunal has awarded a neurodigergent actor, who was diagnosed with sensory and learning disorders, more than $55,000 after finding that a Kelowna theatre company discriminated against him because of his disabilities.
A floatplane crash that killed two people on the west coast of Vancouver Island last summer was caused by a collision with a boat wake or an object in the water, according to an investigation report published by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada Wednesday.
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
It took seven games, but the Brooks Bandits were able to knock off the Okotoks Oilers in the BCHL Alberta division semi-finals. After a hard-fought series, the Bandits are feeling battle-tested.
Lethbridge's largest festival will get underway in four months, with a variety of new and returning attractions.
A lane closure was announced by the City of Lethbridge Wednesday.
After dealing with the stomach flu and the associated bumps and bruises that accompany a run to a championship, the Greater Sudbury Cubs junior 'A' hockey team is intent on succeeding at the Centennial Cup.
A vicious retaliation punch in a soccer game five years ago in the Sault was aggravated assault, an appeals court has confirmed.
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.
The stakes have been set for a bet between Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors on who will win Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
A grieving mother is hosting a helmet drive in the hopes of protecting children on Manitoba First Nations from a similar tragedy that killed her daughter.
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
A P.E.I. lighthouse and a New Brunswick river are being honoured in a Canada Post series.
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
Whether passionate about Poirot or hungry for Holmes, Winnipeg mystery obsessives have had a local haunt for over 30 years in which to search out their latest page-turners.
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
Alberta Ballet's double-bill production of 'Der Wolf' and 'The Rite of Spring' marks not only its final show of the season, but the last production for twin sisters Alexandra and Jennifer Gibson.
A mother goose and her goslings caused a bit of a traffic jam on a busy stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway near Vancouver Saturday.
Federal unions are launching legal challenges and encouraging public sector workers to file "tens of thousands" of grievances over the new mandate requiring federal workers to return to the office at least three days a week in the fall.
A new national dental-care plan denies independent hygienists equal reimbursement for the same services offered in dentists' offices — and the federal health minister said this week he isn't convinced by the rationale that led to that disparity.
An immigration lawyer in Toronto says new figures from the federal government show just how 'grudging' Ottawa's efforts have been to rescue Canadians' family members from the war in the Gaza Strip.
There is currently a whooping cough epidemic in Europe, with 10 times as many cases compared to the previous two years. While an outbreak has not been declared nationwide in Canada, whooping cough is regularly detected in the country.
Pfizer has agreed to settle more than 10,000 lawsuits about cancer risks related to the now discontinued heartburn drug Zantac, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deal.
A first-of-its-kind Canadian research study is working towards a major medical breakthrough for a brain disorder, believed to be caused by repeated head injuries, that can only be detected after death.
Apple is hoping its latest iPad lineup will breathe new life into its sluggish tablet market. In a pre-recorded live streamed event from its Cupertino, California headquarters, the company introduced the latest versions of its iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets, and an all-new Apple Pencil Pro.
Looking for a new little friend to curl up in your lap and purr contentedly? Before you head to the shelter, take heed – not all cat breeds are in it for the long haul.
Scientists studying the sperm whales that live around the Caribbean island of Dominica have described for the first time the basic elements of how they might be talking to each other, in an effort that could one day help better protect them.
Over a decade after viewers said goodbye to beloved NBC series 'The Office,' a new comedy set in the same universe as everyone’s favorite paper company Dunder Mifflin is coming to Peacock.
Steve Albini, an alternative rock pioneer and legendary producer who shaped the musical landscape through his work with Nirvana, the Pixies, PJ Harvey and more, has died. He was 61.
A Quebec actor known as Gouchy Boy was charged with assaulting a photographer at a Montreal-area courthouse Wednesday minutes before he was sentenced for sexual assault.
After talks broke down earlier this week, 52 unionized staff at SNOLAB are on the picket line outside Creighton Mine in Lively.
The head of London Drugs is apologizing to customers after all the retailer's stores in Western Canada were shuttered last month by a cybersecurity breach that remains under investigation.
Calgary has nabbed first place on a new list examining the top 10 Canadian cities that people from across the country are looking at travelling to this summer.
The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to bank and tax fraud in a sports betting case in which prosecutors allege he stole nearly US$17 million from the Japanese baseball player to pay off debts, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Rookie goalie Arturs Silovs will start in net for the Canucks as Vancouver kicks off a second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night.
Vancouver won't be hosting a public viewing party for Wednesday night's game, the mayor announced at an early morning news conference.
A pilot project to test and evaluate the operation of federally-approved three-wheeled vehicles on Nova Scotia roads starts next week.
The federal Liberals are trying to crack down on a scourge of auto thefts across the country, even as the government is struggling to keep its own vehicles away from thieves, new data show.
Ford is set to recall some pickup trucks in Canada due to potential tail light failure.
