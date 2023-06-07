Have rising home prices driven you to leave Canada? We want to hear from you
The Bank of Canada’s decision to raise its key interest rate on Wednesday in an effort to tackle rising home prices comes at a time when countless Canadians are struggling with high housing costs.
Some are even leaving the country in search of more affordable housing, according to Far Homes, a real estate website that helps foreigners purchase properties in Mexico. Research conducted by the company shows an increasing number of Canadians have been migrating to Mexico since 2020. Recent surveys show a significant factor behind this trend is Canada’s rising cost of living.
Others have been looking for accommodation beyond houses or apartments. Terri Smith-Fraser, a 57-year-old woman from Nova Scotia, has started living in her van full-time because she could not afford rent prices in Halifax. The average price to rent a home in Canada has climbed significantly over the last few years, according to Rentals.ca.
If you’re struggling to find affordable housing amid Canada’s cost-of-living crisis, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
What are you doing to cope with today’s housing market conditions? Are you preparing to move outside of Canada in search of more affordable housing? How else are you trying to save money to purchase a home?
Share your questions by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
