TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 16.88 per cent of the country's eligible population against COVID-19. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Leadership questions: Less than a year into her mandate as leader of Canada's Green Party, Annamie Paul is facing calls to resign, and one expert says the internal divisions within the party could impact their success in the next federal election.

2. 'There's a memory there': Indigenous leaders of Keeseekoose First Nation in Saskatchewan say the community is struggling to cope with the intergenerational trauma caused by a residential school that once operated in the area, with many residents turning to drugs and alcohol to cope.

3. Delta symptoms: A recent U.K.-based study indicates that the symptoms associated with the Delta variant of COVID-19 may differ from the symptoms experienced earlier in the pandemic, but Canadian experts say they haven't seen that among patients.

4. Post-vaccination guidance: Americans who have been fully vaccinated are able to ditch masks and forget about distancing, but there is still no guidance for Canadians who have received both doses.

5. Food litter: Restaurants' inability to offer their usual dine-in service during much of 2020 may explain why an unusually high amount of food-related litter was found across the country, a new report says.

One more thing…

'Shots at the Shop': As the rate of Black Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 lags behind those of other groups, officials in the U.S. are turning to barber shops and hair salons to combat vaccine misinformation.