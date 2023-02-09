5 things to know for Thursday, February 9, 2023

Two children are dead and a man is charged with murder after a city bus crashes into a Quebec daycare, Canada deploys a military assessment team to Turkiye in the wake of a devastating earthquake, and Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'It was a nightmare': Two four-year-old children are dead and a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a city bus crashes into a daycare in Laval, Que.

2. Disaster assessment: Canada deploys a disaster assessment team to Turkiye in the wake of a devastating earthquake that's killed thousands, as the federal government faces criticism that the window to help with rescue efforts is closing.

3. Password sharing crackdown: Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated crackdown on password sharing, notifying customers about limitations on who can access their account and where.

4. Survey says: An annual survey on how trusting Canadians are suggests their faith in governments is rebounding as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to fade.

5. Tax time tips: Contributor Christopher Liew shares some money-saving credits and deductions you may be eligible to claim on your income tax return this year.

One more thing…

COVID-19: New one-and-done therapy can help curb severe COVID-19 infection, a Canadian-led study finds.

A health-care worker tests a woman at a pop-up COVID-19 assessment centre in Toronto, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette