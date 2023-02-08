New one-and-done therapy can help curb severe COVID-19 infection: Canadian-led study
Just one injection of an antiviral drug, given early in a COVID-19 infection, offers significant protection in keeping people, even those at high risk, out of the hospital and alive, a new study says.
The drug, peg-interferon lambda, was tested in nearly 2,000 people—both those vaccinated and unvaccinated—with COVID-19 in Canada and Brazil.
Researchers found that when vaccinated patients received a single dose by injection, they were 51 per cent less likely to end up in hospital or die when compared to people given a placebo. Among patients who weren't vaccinated, the effect was even greater, with 89 per cent fewer hospitalizations and deaths.
The study was published in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine's website on Wednesday.
"The way that this therapy works is it's stimulating the body's own immune system to clear the virus," said Dr. Jordan Feld, study co-author and a senior scientist at the Toronto General Hospital Research Institute at University Health Network.
The effect of the treatment, according to the study, was even more striking in people who got the drug within three days of the start of their symptoms. The experimental therapy was also effective across several different variants, including Omicron.
Interferon is normally produced by the body in response to a viral infection. Interferon lambda specifically targets tissue in the lungs.
"In a sense, we're giving back something that the body is not producing because the virus that causes COVID-19 is dampening the production of interferon," Feld said in an interview with CTV News.
The study was conducted on people who were considered at higher risk of severe COVID because they were over the age of 50 or had health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, cancer, or immune disorders.
Where other COVID-19 treatments for early infection like Paxlovid require multiple pills over several days, this therapy potentially offers imilar protection with one treatment.
"You ... test positive, you get the injection and you're done because it's a single dose," said Feld, who is also a professor of medicine at the University of Toronto.
The medication, he says, stays in the body for about a week.
"For people [who] have trouble with adherence to medicines, with drug interactions with the other medicines they're taking, this would be an easier therapy to administer," he added.
The injections were only 180 micrograms, a tiny dose, delivered to the stomach for the study, though researchers say it could be delivered by self-injection like insulin.
Study participants reported few or no side-effects.
Maury Shnier, who has Crohn's disease, was one of the participants and was recently told he received the injection, not the placebo.
"I've had flu (cases) that were probably worse than my experience [with COVID-19]. I was sick for maybe a week or two. There was one or two days where I just didn't feel like working, but the rest of the time I was able to participate and get on with life," Shnier told CTV News.
While he can’t tell if the injection changed the course of his illness, the Toronto man says he's happy to have helped scientists learn more about this potential treatment, especially for patients who, like him, have immune disorders that boost their risk of severe illness.
"I am gratified to have been part of the trial," he said.
But there are questions about the logistics of administering this drug by injection.
"Who will give it, and where to get it," said Dr. Neil Rau, an infectious disease doctor who was not part of the study.
While intrigued by the results, he told CTV News, "the devil will be in the details, the cost, and do the positive results hold out over time with a bigger number of people?"
The study drug is produced by an American company, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and is not yet approved for sale in Canada or the U.S., and so researchers tell CTV News there is no projected cost at the moment.
But studies are already in the works to see about its possible use in other respiratory conditions like RSV and the flu.
"This is not a viral-specific intervention," said Dr. Edward Mills, a professor in the Department of Health Research at McMaster University, who was also part of the study, along with McMaster scientist Dr. Gilmar Reis, the lead author.
"We're now going to try it out for influenza. And we think that this is very exciting because no one knows what the next respiratory pandemic is going to be, but this could be a front-line treatment," Mills told CTV News.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada deploys military assessment team to Turkiye after earthquake
A senior government official says a Canadian military assessment team is on its way to Turkiye in the wake of a devastating earthquake that's killed thousands.
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
A man has been arrested and two children are dead after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The deadly crash sent multiple children to area hospitals and parents scrambling to find their kids shortly after they dropped them off for the day at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, north of Montreal.
New one-and-done therapy can help curb severe COVID-19 infection: Canadian-led study
A Canadian-led study of a new potential antiviral therapy shows a single dose can help cut the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
Tyre Nichols documents: Officer never explained stop to him
The officer who pulled Tyre Nichols from his car before police fatally beat him never explained why he was being stopped, newly released documents show, and emerging reports from Memphis residents suggest that was common.
5 key takeaways from the BoC's first summary of interest rate deliberations
In a first for the Bank of Canada, it has released a summary of deliberations by its governing council regarding its policy decision to raise its key interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5 per cent in January. Here are five key takeaways from those discussions.
Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing, saying it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations.
Health-care workers have new hand-washing guidelines. Here's how you can apply them
The way respiratory viruses have circulated this fall and winter, most Canadians could probably benefit from a hand-hygiene refresher. Here are the latest hand-washing best practices to apply in your daily life.
Canada
-
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
A man has been arrested and two children are dead after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The deadly crash sent multiple children to area hospitals and parents scrambling to find their kids shortly after they dropped them off for the day at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, north of Montreal.
-
Bank of Canada releases details on interest rate decision for the first time
The Bank of Canada released a summary of its Governing Council meetings on Wednesday, providing the public and financial institutions with more insight into the central bank’s decision to raise its key interest rate on Jan. 25.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada deploys military assessment team to Turkiye after earthquake
A senior government official says a Canadian military assessment team is on its way to Turkiye in the wake of a devastating earthquake that's killed thousands.
-
'Crypto king' associate operated parallel Ponzi scheme while living lavish lifestyle, court documents allege
An associate of Ontario’s self-described “crypto king” was operating his own fraud scam parallel to the multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme, court documents allege.
-
Keep Canada's doors open to Ukrainians, refugee groups urge Ottawa
Humanitarian groups that have been supporting Ukrainian refugees are calling on Ottawa to extend a special immigration program that allows people fleeing Ukraine to temporarily live, work and study in Canada.
-
'Don't keep me in limbo': Ontario woman waiting for family's visitor visa over a year later
It’s been over a year since Faith Emenike filled out an application in hopes that her family would be able to visit her in Canada as she gave birth to her first child—but all she’s heard is radio silence.
World
-
Tyre Nichols documents: Officer never explained stop to him
The officer who pulled Tyre Nichols from his car before police fatally beat him never explained why he was being stopped, newly released documents show, and emerging reports from Memphis residents suggest that was common.
-
China has conducted spy balloon program for years: Pentagon
The Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for 'several years,' the Pentagon said Wednesday.
-
Former college student pleads guilty to deadly U.S. sword attack
A former University of Connecticut student pleaded guilty to murder and other charges Wednesday for killing a man and severely wounding another with a sword in 2020 -- one of two deadly attacks that led to a six-day manhunt in several states that ended with his capture in Maryland.
-
How you can help victims of deadly quake in Turkiye and Syria
In the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that struck Syria and Turkiye, Canadians are donating money and supplies to rescue and relief efforts there. CTVNews.ca rounds up ways you can contribute to charities based in Canada and abroad.
-
In earthquake rescues, noisy gear and digging, then silence
Key to detecting the faintest noise, which could be the sign of a survivor buried beneath rubble from Monday's quake in Turkiye and Syria. Among the wreckage of a collapsed 14-story building in the Turkish city of Adana, the shriek of an whistle pierced the noise every few minutes on Wednesday.
-
Opal Lee, 'grandmother of Juneteenth,' gets Texas portrait
Opal Lee, the 96-year-old Texan whose efforts helped make Juneteenth a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S., became on Wednesday only the second Black person whose portrait will hang in the senate chamber of the state Capitol.
Politics
-
'There are no words': Laval daycare bus crash prompts outpouring of condolences on Parliament Hill
Condolences are pouring in on Parliament Hill after a Laval, Que., city bus crashed into a daycare on Wednesday morning, with federal politicians of all stripes expressing their sympathies with the families affected and gratitude to the first responders.
-
Poilievre says Conservatives would uphold federal-provincial health-care funding deals
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that if he becomes prime minister he would uphold the 10-year deals Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is looking to ink with provinces and territories that would inject $46.2 billion in new funding into Canada's strained health-care systems.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada deploys military assessment team to Turkiye after earthquake
A senior government official says a Canadian military assessment team is on its way to Turkiye in the wake of a devastating earthquake that's killed thousands.
Health
-
New one-and-done therapy can help curb severe COVID-19 infection: Canadian-led study
A Canadian-led study of a new potential antiviral therapy shows a single dose can help cut the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
-
Data shows 6 provinces see increase in average wait times at walk-in clinics in 2022
According to newly released data, six provinces had increased wait times for walk-in clinics in 2022, with Canadians waiting an average of 37 minutes before seeing a physician.
-
Health-care workers have new hand-washing guidelines. Here's how you can apply them
The way respiratory viruses have circulated this fall and winter, most Canadians could probably benefit from a hand-hygiene refresher. Here are the latest hand-washing best practices to apply in your daily life.
Sci-Tech
-
Balloons and drones among 768 Canadian UFO reports from 2022: researcher
Balloons and drones were among 768 reported UFO sightings in Canada last year, according to Winnipeg-based researcher Chris Rutkowski, who also found that eight per cent of all cases remained unexplained.
-
Microsoft bakes ChatGPT-like tech into search engine Bing
Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence.
-
A sensor you draw with a pencil could be used for 'smart diapers,' contactless switches and respiratory monitors
We may soon be able to detect humidity levels, respiratory changes or a too-wet diaper, all with a new type of sensor — one created by drawing with a pencil on specially-treated paper.
Entertainment
-
Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing, saying it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations.
-
Bail set at US$300K for former 'Dances With Wolves' actor in sex case
A judge on Wednesday set bail at US$300,000 for a former 'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Nevada with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls. North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Craig Newman said Nathan Chasing Horse must stay with a relative if he is released from jail.
-
Premium tickets or discounts? Cineplex CEO 'experiments' with ticket price
While audiences rush back to theatres to catch 'Avatar: The Way of Water' on pricey Imax screens, the head of Cineplex Inc. says he's open to 'experiments' with cheaper tickets for some movies if they might lure back people who are staying home.
Business
-
5 key takeaways from the BoC's first summary of interest rate deliberations
In a first for the Bank of Canada, it has released a summary of deliberations by its governing council regarding its policy decision to raise its key interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5 per cent in January. Here are five key takeaways from those discussions.
-
Bank of Canada releases details on interest rate decision for the first time
The Bank of Canada released a summary of its Governing Council meetings on Wednesday, providing the public and financial institutions with more insight into the central bank’s decision to raise its key interest rate on Jan. 25.
-
Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
Lifestyle
-
94-year-old baking phenom makes weekly treats for fellow seniors in Halifax
Winnifred Bowden, a 94-year-old living in Halifax, is baking up weekly treats for her fellow residents.
-
Earnest or playful, that Valentine's card has a history
It was Valentine's Day 1917 in the Minnesota farming village of Lewiston, and Fred Roth -- a fourth grader -- seems to have come up with just the way to express his love for his sweetheart, Louise Wirt. He gave her a card.
-
From $55 to $130: Which Canadians plan to spend the most this Valentine's Day?
As Valentine's Day approaches, many Canadians are preparing to celebrate by taking their loved ones to dinner and buying them gifts, but how much are we spending on this day coast to coast?
Sports
-
LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time scoring leader, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James is the NBA's new career scoring leader. With a stepback jump shot with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points on Tuesday night and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades.
-
Will Ferrell, Alicia Silverstone star in Super Bowl ads
Big name advertisers from Netflix to Google are paying as much as US$7 million for a 30-second spot during the NFL's Super Bowl championship game on Sunday, in order to capture the attention of the roughly 100 million U.S. viewers who tune in each year.
-
Surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won't compete in WSL events if new transgender rules are upheld
Surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won't compete at future World Surf League (WSL) events if it upholds its new policy on transgender athletes, saying she wants to see a different division created for transgender people to compete in.
Autos
-
Renault, Nissan boards agree to equalize mutual stakes
Automakers Renault and Nissan on Monday formalized their reboot of a relationship that had grown rocky, culminating in the spectacular fall of top executive Carlos Ghosn, who had led successful turnarounds at both companies before his arrest and daring escape.
-
Use of electric vehicles associated with fewer asthma-related ER visits on a local level, study shows
New research suggests that cutting fossil fuel emissions by adopting electric vehicles can improve air quality and potentially reduce respiratory problems in communities. But these benefits may not apply to all neighbourhoods in the same way.
-
Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix
Former NFL player Jim Bob Morris is heading to the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Bloomington, Illinois, in a newly refurbished set of wheels. His ride has new paint, new seating and even a new bathroom.