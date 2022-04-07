It's federal budget day in Ottawa, the UN votes on suspending Russia from its Human Rights Council, and a controversial oil project off the coast of Newfoundland gets the green light. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Federal budget: The federal Liberals are set to unveil their latest spending plan that aims to balance election promises and its recent pact with the NDP.

2. Housing plan: As Canadians face a cost-of-living crunch, CTV News has learned tackling housing affordability is going to be a main feature of the federal government’s budget.

3. Human Rights Council: The UN General Assembly is set to vote Thursday on a resolution to suspend Russia from its 47-member human rights body.

4. Fourth doses: Health officials are advising fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines for some Canadians. Find out who can get one and where across Canada.

5. Bay du Nord: The federal government approves a controversial new oil project off the coast of Newfoundland with what it calls the strongest emissions rules ever imposed.

One more thing…

Risk factors: New research reveals five childhood risk factors that can increase the likelihood of experiencing stroke and heart attacks as an adult.