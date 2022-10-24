5 things to know for Monday, October 24, 2022

Boris Johnson is no longer in the running to be the U.K.'s next prime minister, a Brazilian politician fires a rifle and throws grenades at police as they try to arrest him, and Canadians should be on the lookout for deceptive discounts this holiday shopping season. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Boris bows out: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the job he was ousted from three months ago.

2. Hours-long siege: A Brazilian politician attacks federal police officers seeking to arrest him in his home, prompting an hours-long siege that caused alarm and a scramble for a response at the highest level of government.

3. World Series set: After their perfect playoffs run, Houston opens the World Series at home Friday night against the wild-card Philadelphia Phillies, who beat San Diego to close out the best-of-seven NLCS in five games.

4. Art attack: Climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum Sunday, causing no damage to the artwork in their protest against fossil fuel extraction.

5. Holiday shopping: As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.

One more thing…

Time to sleep: Sleeping less than five hours every night could put you at risk of multiple chronic diseases, a study suggests.

A woman in white pyjamas lies on a bed. (Photo by cottonbro/Pexels)