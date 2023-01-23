5 things to know for Monday, January 23, 2022

Feds say 'no willing partners' to bring fire codes onto First Nations — including AFN
The federal government does not have a willing partner to find a way to introduce fire codes on First Nation reserves, a newly released document shows.
COVID-19 vaccine policies at Ontario hospitals are keeping some health-care workers from helping with staff shortages, a significant snowstorm is heading for southern Ontario, and a Regina couple's destination wedding is disrupted twice by cancelled Sunwing flights. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. 'Ready, willing and able': Despite Ontario no longer requiring health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, all of the province's 140 public hospitals continue to enforce a mandatory vaccination policy, leaving some experienced front-line workers in the dust as facilities face a staffing crisis.
2. Ont. snowstorm: Southern Ontario is on track to get hit with a significant winter storm this week, with "rapidly accumulating snow" expected to make travel difficult.
3. 'Why did you even let us rebook?': A Regina couple's dream destination wedding in Mexico was cancelled in early January when Sunwing halted their flights and rescheduled, only to cancel the new flights again this week.
4. Cabinet retreat: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers are gathering at a Hamilton hotel today to begin a three-day strategy session during what the PM's says are "tough times."
5. What goes up... : According to a Bank of Canada survey, more than a quarter of Canadians believe that current decades-high prices will drop five years from now.
One more thing…
War discovery: Relatives are shocked by the identification of First World War soldier a century after being reported missing.
As Canadians emerge from the pandemic, more are dealing with mental health problems. To treat the conditions, one expert says, therapy is not a 'once size fits all' approach and should be done differently depending on the illness and person.
Ontario patients did not turn to emergency departments as a substitute for in-person visits with their family doctor during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
One person has died after two snowmobilers were caught in an avalanche near Valemount, B.C. Saturday.
Prominent members of Nova Scotia's Black community are supporting a bid to protect the Halifax home and clinic of the late Clement Ligoure, the province's first Black doctor and an unsung hero of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for the people whose Lunar New Year celebrations were 'violently attacked' and whose lives were forever changed after a mass shooting in California.
The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on dozens of Iranian officials, including a government minister, regional governors and lawmakers, suspected in the security crackdown on protestors, but did not add Iran's Revolutionary Guard to its terror group blacklist.
The European Union agreed on Monday to dispatch a civilian mission to Armenia to help boost security around its border and improve relations with neighboring Azerbaijan, amid tensions over a transport corridor to the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
India has blocked the airing of a BBC documentary which questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying that even sharing of any clips via social media is barred.
Much of Pakistan was left without power for several hours on Monday morning as an energy-saving measure by the government backfired. The outage spread panic and raised questions about the cash-strapped government's handling of the country's economic crisis.
Moscow was willing to negotiate with Ukraine in the early months of the war but the U.S. and other Western nations advised Kyiv against it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.
Defence Minister Anita Anand says she has “no news to share” on whether Canada is willing to send some of its battle tanks to Ukraine — should Germany greenlight the export — following a meeting of 50 allied defence leaders this week.
Israel's ambassador to Canada says he intends to leave his post early after a change in government back at home as protests mount in Tel Aviv over controversial new policies.
The Treasury Board and the Public Service Alliance of Canada have agreed to mediation in a contract dispute involving 11,000 federal public servants working in technical services.
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of crisis hotlines across Canada, as well as resources on mental health counseling.
When scientists determined in the mid-1970s that the Mistastin crater in Labrador had lunar-like properties, the last Apollo mission had flown and it was too late for astronauts to take advantage of the site for training.
Instagram announced a new feature called "quiet mode," which aims to help users focus and set boundaries with friends and followers.
A Montreal-area mother says she was shocked to learn her clever six-year-old daughter was able to buy more than $2,100 worth of purchases on her Amazon account right under her nose.
Nothing says fierce like using an apex predator as a brooch. On Monday, Kylie Jenner stole the show at Schiaparelli's couture runway in Paris when she arrived in a black velvet strapless gown adorned with the life-size head of a lion — a pre-release from the label's Spring-Summer 2023 couture collection that debuted moments later.
Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday morning in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.
Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round loss at the Australian Open means none of the stars of Netflix's new tennis documentary 'Break Point' have made it through to the second week in Melbourne.
Music streaming firm Spotify Technology said on Monday it plans to cut 6 per cent of its workforce, or roughly 600 jobs, adding to a glut of layoffs in the technology sector as companies prepare for a possible recession.
Markets were slightly higher on Wall Street ahead of the bell Monday as investors prepare for another big slate of corporate earnings.
The Bank of Canada will offer minutes from its policy-setting meeting this week for the first time in its history, a move some analysts say will help restore credibility lost last year amid soaring inflation and encourage out-of-the-box thinking.
One of the world's most prestigious and storied surfing contests went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a swell that will grow into the late afternoon.
As food prices continue to climb, more people are also turning their love for gardening into a way to save money.
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won her 13th LPGA Tour title. Henderson won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Sunday by four strokes. She finished the fourth round 2-under 70 for an overall score of 16-under par.
After weeks of speculation, the struggling Vancouver Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau.
Tucked in the back corner of an outpost paddock at Daytona International Speedway stood the chief executive of Ford, leaning against a cart having a casual conversation with the heads of The Wood Brothers Racing team.
One of New York City's traffic cameras equipped with sound meters are capable of identifying souped-up cars and motorbikes emitting an illegal amount of street noise. At least 71 drivers have gotten tickets so far for violating noise rules during a yearlong pilot program of the system.
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.