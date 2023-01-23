5 things to know for Monday, January 23, 2022

COVID-19 vaccine policies at Ontario hospitals are keeping some health-care workers from helping with staff shortages, a significant snowstorm is heading for southern Ontario, and a Regina couple's destination wedding is disrupted twice by cancelled Sunwing flights. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Ready, willing and able': Despite Ontario no longer requiring health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, all of the province's 140 public hospitals continue to enforce a mandatory vaccination policy, leaving some experienced front-line workers in the dust as facilities face a staffing crisis.

2. Ont. snowstorm: Southern Ontario is on track to get hit with a significant winter storm this week, with "rapidly accumulating snow" expected to make travel difficult.

3. 'Why did you even let us rebook?': A Regina couple's dream destination wedding in Mexico was cancelled in early January when Sunwing halted their flights and rescheduled, only to cancel the new flights again this week.

4. Cabinet retreat: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers are gathering at a Hamilton hotel today to begin a three-day strategy session during what the PM's says are "tough times."

5. What goes up... : According to a Bank of Canada survey, more than a quarter of Canadians believe that current decades-high prices will drop five years from now.

One more thing…

War discovery: Relatives are shocked by the identification of First World War soldier a century after being reported missing.

Cpl. Percy Howarth is shown in a provided image.