5 things to know for Friday, September 9, 2022

1. Queen's death: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

2. Changes in Canada: The death of the Queen is a solemn moment, but preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada.

3. Next steps: The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans.

4. Spy case: A Canadian Security Intelligence Service employee is appealing a Federal Court judge's decision to toss out his discrimination lawsuit against the spy agency.

5. Nuclear weapons state: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a speech that his country will never abandon nuclear weapons.

Rent-to-own: What is it and is it right for you?