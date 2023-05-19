5 things to know for Friday, May 19, 2023

Gun control Bill C-21 passes the House of Commons, an ethics probe finds Alberta Premier Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act, and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem points to household debt as a key risk in Canada's financial system.

1. 11th-hour agreement: WestJet and its pilots union say they have reached a last-minute deal, averting a strike ahead of the May long weekend.

2. Gun control: The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday.

3. Conflict of interest: Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.

4. Financial stress: The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.

5. Life in space?: Canadian astronomers have discovered a new exoplanet just 90 light years away from our solar system, and this one's covered in volcanoes.

The May long weekend unofficially kicks off summer in Canada, and that means rising prices at the pumps.

A person pumps fuel in Toronto on Wednesday, September 12, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu)