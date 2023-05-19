5 things to know for Friday, May 19, 2023

UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
Gun control Bill C-21 passes the House of Commons, an ethics probe finds Alberta Premier Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act, and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem points to household debt as a key risk in Canada's financial system.
Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. 11th-hour agreement: WestJet and its pilots union say they have reached a last-minute deal, averting a strike ahead of the May long weekend.
2. Gun control: The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday.
3. Conflict of interest: Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
4. Financial stress: The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
5. Life in space?: Canadian astronomers have discovered a new exoplanet just 90 light years away from our solar system, and this one's covered in volcanoes.
One more thing…
The May long weekend unofficially kicks off summer in Canada, and that means rising prices at the pumps.
A person pumps fuel in Toronto on Wednesday, September 12, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu)
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
Canadian astronomers have discovered a new exoplanet around 90 light years away from our solar system, which is covered in volcanoes, around the same size as the Earth and potentially able to support life.
Andy Rourke, bassist for legendary English rock band The Smiths, has died at age 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his former bandmate announced Friday.
Gun control bill C-21 passes the House of Commons, an ethics probe finds Alberta Premier Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act, and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem points to household debt as a key risk in Canada's financial system.
The G7 Leaders' Summit kicked off on Friday in Hiroshima with Canada joining other members to announce new sanctions on Russia, as well as new funding to guard against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
An Ontario-based corporation has opened a magic mushroom dispensary in Winnipeg, as the under-the-table psychedelics market continues to grow across the country.
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
Iran on Friday executed three men accused of deadly violence during last year's anti-government protests despite objections from human rights groups.
New Zealand police on Friday lowered the confirmed death toll from a Wellington hostel fire from six people to five, although they said they still haven't finished searching the dangerous four-story building.
A man driving a car breached Vatican security on Thursday evening, driving at high speed through a gate of the city-state and reaching a central courtyard of the Apostolic Palace before being arrested, the Vatican said.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and lying-in-state last year cost Britain's government an estimated 162 million pounds (around C$271 million), the treasury revealed Thursday.
Republican governors and statehouses across the country are rapidly embracing proposals limiting the rights of transgender people, with anti-trans laws spreading quickly despite criticism from medical groups and advocates who say they are further marginalizing transgender youth and threatening their health.
The Pentagon has overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by at least US$3 billion -- an accounting error that could be a boon for the war effort because it will allow the Defense Department to send more weapons now without asking Congress for more money.
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
The G7 Leaders' Summit kicked off on Friday in Hiroshima with Canada joining other members to announce new sanctions on Russia, as well as new funding to guard against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a brand of mushroom sold in Ontario, and possibly distributed in other provinces, due to listeria contamination.
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
A new underwater scanning project may provide answers to some of the remaining questions regarding the1912 sinking of the Titanic that killed more than 1,500 people.
Canadian astronomers have discovered a new exoplanet around 90 light years away from our solar system, which is covered in volcanoes, around the same size as the Earth and potentially able to support life.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Fast X,' 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' and 'Master Gardener'
Andy Rourke, bassist for legendary English rock band The Smiths, has died at age 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his former bandmate announced Friday.
The Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday that it was scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.
Who says you cannot reach for the moon? A proposed US $5 billion real estate project wants to take skyscraper-studded Dubai to new heights -- by bringing a symbol of the heavens down to Earth.
Global shares were mostly higher Friday as hopes grew that the United States Congress would reach a deal to avoid defaulting on the nation's debt.
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
Thomas Hartke and Irene Horbrand run A Teira, a popular pizzeria in the village of Airole in Liguria. But how do Italians feel about foreigners making pizza – especially when they put pineapple on top?
Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury, and he expects 2024 to be the final season of his career.
With a lot of interest in buying the Ottawa Senators, one expert explains why celebrities are involving themselves with bids to purchase the NHL team.
Bryson DeChambeau was back on a major stage Thursday. No longer the incredible bulk, he still lashed away with speed and strength that carried him to a 4-under 66 at tough Oak Hill and the early lead in the PGA Championship.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.