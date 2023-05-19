Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
"This weekend is the kickoff for summer driving season in Canada," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.
This period is usually characterized by higher demand for gas as people go on more road trips and take their motorcycles and sports carts out of hibernation, he said.
"It's not unusual to see gas prices go up and down around weekends, and especially long weekends."
However, the price of crude has been drifting for a while, said Cieszynski, with concerns over demand while the economy muddles along in the face of higher interest rates.
"It boils down to a question of supply and demand," said Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst at En-Pro International.
"It's also a question of inflation and recession and how that's intimidating demand," he said.
On the supply side, there are some pressures, said McKnight, with U.S. inventories down, especially for heating oil, jet fuel, and diesel fuel.
Demand for all types of gas, meanwhile, is up -- especially for jet fuel, he said, indicating lots of interest in travelling outside the country.
"We have a situation here where supply is tight, and falling, demand is up and rising," said McKnight.
That means prices will likely be higher for the next couple of months, perhaps cresting US$80, he said.
Anecdotally, prices at the pump have gone up ahead of the long weekend, said Brianne Gardner, senior wealth manager of Velocity Investment Partners at Raymond James Ltd.
Prices often jump up on big news, such as the fires currently ravaging parts of Alberta and forcing oil and gas companies to shut in production, said Gardner. The same thing happened in 2016 with Fort McMurray, though the current amount of oil being curtailed per day is significantly less than it was during that disaster, she said.
Canadian crude normally trades at a discount to West Texas Intermediate, but the gap is the tightest it's been in a while due to the fires, Gardner said.
Though higher prices from the current fires will likely be a shorter term effect, the longer the fires and production shutdowns go on, the longer elevated prices would last, Gardner said. She noted that this is just the beginning of a season often characterized by wildfires, meaning further disruptions could be ahead.
Recent news that the U.S. government plans to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is good in the longer term, but will drive inventories lower in the shorter term and deliver higher prices at the pump, said McKnight.
But Cieszynski thinks the government won't be in a hurry to fill up the strategic reserve if prices start to rise too much.
"I don't think they would want to refill the strategic reserve at the cost of running up the price of oil," he said.
The OPEC oil cartel will continue to be a factor in prices as well, as Saudi Arabia needs oil to be around US$80 a barrel, said McKnight.
Much was made about an anticipated rise in demand for oil from China as its economy reopened following strict COVID-19 measures, but that increase never happened.
But experts say that doesn't mean it couldn't still play a role in the coming months.
If demand from China does bounce back, Cieszynski said that would be the "number one factor" that would drive up gas prices. But otherwise, he doesn't foresee big swings coming.
"It just seems like for the moment, unless there's some kind of surprise, or some kind of external event like China's economy takes off, you're just kind of sitting in this range," he said.
"There are a lot of moving parts" impacting gas prices in the coming months, said Gardner. With supply pressures, the floor of the range oil has been trading in -- around US$70 -- seems set, but the ceiling of that range has yet to be determined, she said.
Despite worries about a potential recession as the economy slows, consumer demand has been strong, said Gardner.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.
Why lettuce prices are rising in Canada
Canadians may notice a lack of leafy greens at grocery stores and restaurants, as lettuce prices spike and shortages loom.
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?