WestJet, pilots reach 11th-hour deal as strike averted
WestJet and its pilots union say they have reached a last-minute deal, averting a strike ahead of the May long weekend.
A statement from the Air Line Pilots Association says union leaders voted to approve an agreement-in-principle, with a membership vote to begin in the coming days.
The airline had grounded the bulk of its fleet Thursday, including for its Swoop subsidiary, parking their 130 planes at airports from Vancouver to Halifax and leaving thousands of travellers in limbo across the country.
The shutdown affected dozens of routes within Canada and to the U.S. and overseas, while flights at the WestJet Encore regional service and the WestJet-owned Sunwing Airlines were unaffected.
Some 1,800 pilots at WestJet and Swoop had been poised to walk off the job as of 3 a.m. mountain time after the ALPA served a strike notice Monday.
Bernard Lewall, who heads the union's WestJet contingent, had said the workers' issues revolved around pay, job security and scheduling, with pilots earning roughly half of what some of their U.S. counterparts make.
In the ALPA statement, Lewall said union leaders believe the contract "delivers on the goals of better job security, enhanced compensation, and more flexible schedules to allow for a better work/life balance consistent with collective agreements other ALPA-represented pilot groups are signing with their employers."
"This contract will also help solve many of WestJet's pilot attraction and retention issues, benefiting everyone involved from our company to our passengers and fellow employees."
In its own statement, the WestJet Group said it is happy to have reached a tentative agreement that is industry-leading within Canada and recognizes the important contributions of its valued pilots.
CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said the agreement provides "meaningful improvements to job security and scope, working conditions and wages."
"We appreciate we were able to arrive at a deal, however, recognize the impact on our guests and we sincerely appreciate their patience during this time."
WestJet said it is ramping up its operations as quickly and efficiently as possible, but added it will take time for the network to catch up. The airline advised travellers to continue to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2023
