5 things to know for Friday, May 12, 2023

1. OPP officer killed: An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others were injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.

2. Nanos survey: As the diplomatic conflict between Canada and China escalates, new data reveals that three in four Canadians view the Chinese government negatively.

3. Foreign interference: The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.

4. Price perceptions: Researchers from Concordia University found in several experiments that consumers falsely believe products are cheaper when the price per pound is emphasized rather than the price per kilogram.

5. Ryan's out?: ESPN quotes sources as saying Ryan Reynolds has decided not to move forward with a bid with the Remington Group for the Senators and Canadian Tire Centre.

Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada

The East side of the Paskwa fire burns in the High Level Forest Area district of Alberta in a May 9, 2023, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta Fire Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*