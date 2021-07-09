TORONTO -- Canada has fully vaccinated 45.46 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Wilson-Raybould leaves politics: Independent MP and former Liberal justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has announced that she will not be running in the next federal election, citing how, in her view, Ottawa has become "toxic and ineffective."

2. Border restrictions: Amid calls to present a comprehensive border reopening plan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it’s going to be "quite a while" yet before Canada is ready to welcome any unvaccinated tourists.

3. Vaccine rollout: Canada is “within reach” of fully vaccinating 80 per cent of those currently eligible against COVID-19 if momentum is kept up, but federal public health officials are cautioning that uptake is starting to slow.

4. Booster shots: The co-founder of Moderna says a regular booster shot will 'almost certainly' be needed to increase protection against COVID-19.

5. Black TikTok strike: Tired of not receiving credit for their creativity, many Black content creators on TikTok have joined a widespread strike and are refusing to create new dances on the app until they’re properly credited and compensated.

One more thing…

Big bonus: An Ontario engineering firm has adopted a unique way to attract and retain talent: by offering all of their employees $20,000 for a down payment on their first home.