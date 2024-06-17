Climate and Environment

    • Heat warnings to last into the weekend for some provinces

    After a wet, rainy week, residents of some provinces can get ready for sunshine this week, and it could feel as warm as 45, according to the latest forecasts.

    Here's a look at the weather conditions.

    Extreme heat and humidity

    A heat wave will hit parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen said.

    Across Ontario, temperatures are forecast to be up to 35 C, with humidity making it feel as hot as 45 in areas like Toronto.

    Environment Canada issued heat warnings starting Monday in an area spanning London to Ottawa. The warnings also stretch up to Sault Ste. Marie and as far north as Fort Albany.

    In the north, regions are forecast to see humidex values in the low 40s.

    Humidex levels could reach up to 30 in the central and northeastern parts of the province.

    Overnight, temperatures across Ontario are set to ease, dropping down to lows between 17 and 24.

    Environment Canada says the hot air will move eastward later in the week. The agency has issued a special weather statement starting Wednesday for much of southern Quebec.

    McEwen said temperatures will be driven up as high as 34 with a humidex reaching 40 over the next three days, before cooling down Thursday.

    Central Quebec could see a minor risk of thunderstorms Monday, McEwen said.

    In New Brunswick, the hotter days of the week are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with residents seeing highs up to 33 and humidex values near 40.

    Rainy, wet weather elsewhere

    While parts of the country prepare for sweltering heat, temperatures are below seasonal in Alberta, McEwen said.

    Rainfall warnings were issued for areas in northern Manitoba, with up to 50 millimetres of rain expected by Monday morning.

    Environment Canada also issued wind warnings in these areas, including Churchill and Gillam, predicting that strong winds could reach nearly 90 km/h Monday morning. The strongest winds were expected to peak by the afternoon before tapering off by the evening.

    In central and southern Alberta and western Saskatchewan, a minor risk of thunderstorms is forecast with wind gusts nearing 50 km/h and small hail.

