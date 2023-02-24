5 things to know for Friday, February 24, 2023

Canadians 'Stand with Ukraine' on one-year anniversary of Russian invasion
From coast to coast, thousands of Canadians are expected to take part today in a series of rallies in support of Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
It's been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, how to tell if Google is blocking news content from you, and TikTok is under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. One-year since invasion: A city once filled with promise and momentum, the heart of Kyiv, Ukraine, although subdued, continues to beat a year after Russia invaded the country says Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza.
2. What is Bill C-18?: First tabled in June 2022, Bill C-18 would essentially force companies like Google and Meta, which owns Facebook, to negotiate deals to pay Canadian media companies for the content they republish on their platforms. CTVNews.ca breaks down the details of the bill.
3. TikTok privacy: The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada announces it’s launching a joint probe into the China-owned platform, alongside provincial privacy authorities from Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta.
4. Relief in sight?: After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
5. Funeral expenses: The Canadian government spent nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms during the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, a figure that includes a luxurious $6,000-a-night river-view suite.
One more thing…
Workout time: Here's what time of day researchers say you should work out.
According to research published Feb. 18 in the journal Nature Communications,while moderate to intense physical activity, at any point of the day reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality— timing a workout correctly could maximize its benefits.
From coast to coast, thousands of Canadians are expected to take part today in a series of rallies in support of Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
One year into Russia's war against Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting. Here's a closer look at what the proposal entails.
CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman shares his memories of Ukraine early into Russia's invasion and compares them to the reality of present day on CTVNews.ca
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.
The Canadian government spent nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms during the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, a figure that includes a luxurious $6,000-a-night river-view suite.
Secretly shot video inside a B.C. slaughterhouse that is now the focus of an animal cruelty investigation has prompted protest in Vancouver.
Ukraine's leader pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians on Friday marked the sombre anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe's security.
The federal government announced Friday it will provide Ukraine with more than $32 million to strengthen the country's security and stabilization, as it marks one year since Russia's invasion.
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
From coast to coast, thousands of Canadians are expected to take part today in a series of rallies in support of Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Secretly shot video inside a B.C. slaughterhouse that is now the focus of an animal cruelty investigation has prompted protest in Vancouver.
An Indigenous political organization representing 39 Ontario First Nations says it is 'confounded' by a federal decision to hire an international organization to provide advice on unmarked graves.
Quebec's Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette tabled a new bill on Thursday that would refuse the right of rapists to demand paternity tests for the offspring of their crimes.
Canada's biggest grocer is facing fresh price hikes from suppliers, signalling food inflation will continue its relentless ascent in the coming months.
Turkish forces have killed the alleged mastermind behind a deadly Istanbul street bombing in an operation in northern Syria, Turkiye's state-run news agency reported on Friday.
A coast-to-coast storm that paralyzed roads and blacked out nearly 1 million homes and businesses was set to pound California on Friday, sparking warnings about floods and blizzards. The National Weather Service warned of a 'cold and dangerous winter storm' through Saturday.
Two Pakistani brothers held by the United States at Guantanamo Bay military prison for two decades were freed by U.S. officials and returned home on Friday, officials said. They will be reunited with their families after a formal questioning by Pakistani authorities, according to security officials and a Pakistani senator.
Israeli settlers shot and seriously wounded two Palestinians in the northern occupied West Bank early Friday, Palestinian health officials said, in what authorities describe as the latest incident in a wave of settler violence.
Work crews trying to find 47 people missing after a collapse at an open-pit mine in northern China have had to change their excavation methods to avoid causing more landslides, state media reported Friday.
North Korea said Friday it test-fired long-range cruise missiles off its eastern coast a day earlier, adding to a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations as its rivals step up military training.
Half of Canada's provinces have now formally signed on to the new health-care deal proposed by the federal government two weeks ago.
Social media short-form video giant TikTok is under investigation in Canada over its use and collection of users' personal information. The China-owned platform says it welcomes the opportunity to work with federal and provincial authorities 'to set the record straight.'
The federal government announced Friday it will provide Ukraine with more than $32 million to strengthen the country's security and stabilization, as it marks one year since Russia's invasion.
Half of Canada's provinces have now formally signed on to the new health-care deal proposed by the federal government two weeks ago.
An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country's first known human H5N1 infection since 2014, health officials said.
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.
Russia launched a rescue ship Friday for two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut whose original ride home sprang a dangerous leak while parked at the International Space Station.
Social media short-form video giant TikTok is under investigation in Canada over its use and collection of users' personal information. The China-owned platform says it welcomes the opportunity to work with federal and provincial authorities 'to set the record straight.'
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
Alicia Allain Schneider, filmmaker and wife of 'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider, has died at the couple's home in south Louisiana.
The creator of the hit HBO series “Succession” says the upcoming fourth season will be its last.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Cocaine Bear,' 'We Have A Ghost,' 'Jesus Revolution' and 'Sharper'
Chemicals maker BASF said Friday that it plans to cut around 2,600 jobs in a cost-cutting drive spurred in part by the impact of high energy prices. The announcement came after charges related to the exit from Russia of the company's gas and oil subsidiary pushed it to a loss in 2022.
Tensions over Russia's war on Ukraine flared Friday at meetings of financial chiefs of the Group of 20 leading economies, where geopolitics affected the atmosphere if not the agenda of the gathering in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru.
Canadian landlords were asking for less money in January than they were in December, but significantly more than they'd charged at this time last year, according to a recently released report.
The 24th of February is forever etched in the collective consciousness of all Ukrainians -- and for women who gave birth and men who became fathers as the bombs began to fall, the day holds especially complicated emotions.
An Ontario-based company that sells 'odd' or 'ugly' fruits and vegetables that don’t meet major grocery retailer’s strict aesthetic standards is launching in Toronto.
A Canadian entrepreneur is giving back by holding a contest for $250,000 to help a startup turn their business idea into a reality.
Saskatchewan RCMP say roughly three-quarters of a collection of coveted Wayne Gretzky memorabilia has been found nearly a year after it was reported stolen.
Serena Williams will be honoured for her tennis achievements, business success and efforts to uplift the community at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend.
The Vancouver Canucks will be sporting a new look during warm-ups for their upcoming First Nations Celebration game.
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.