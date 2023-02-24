5 things to know for Friday, February 24, 2023

It's been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, how to tell if Google is blocking news content from you, and TikTok is under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. One-year since invasion: A city once filled with promise and momentum, the heart of Kyiv, Ukraine, although subdued, continues to beat a year after Russia invaded the country says Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza.

2. What is Bill C-18?: First tabled in June 2022, Bill C-18 would essentially force companies like Google and Meta, which owns Facebook, to negotiate deals to pay Canadian media companies for the content they republish on their platforms. CTVNews.ca breaks down the details of the bill.

3. TikTok privacy: The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada announces it’s launching a joint probe into the China-owned platform, alongside provincial privacy authorities from Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta.

4. Relief in sight?: After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.

5. Funeral expenses: The Canadian government spent nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms during the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, a figure that includes a luxurious $6,000-a-night river-view suite.

One more thing…

Workout time: Here's what time of day researchers say you should work out.

According to research published Feb. 18 in the journal Nature Communications,while moderate to intense physical activity, at any point of the day reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality— timing a workout correctly could maximize its benefits.