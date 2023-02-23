TikTok under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities

TikTok under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities

Social media short-form video giant TikTok is under investigation in Canada over its use and collection of users' personal information. The China-owned platform says it welcomes the opportunity to work with federal and provincial authorities 'to set the record straight.'

