Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile struck a packed train station, we look at how the federal budget affects Canadians, and a Sixties Scoop survivor feels insulted by the government's class-action settlement. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Missile attack: Ukrainian officials say a Russian rocket attack on a packed train station used to evacuate civilians killed more than 30 people Friday.

2. Trapped villagers: Residents of Yahidne, north of of Kyiv, say more than 300 people were confined for weeks by Russian occupiers in a school basement.

3. Budget 2022: CTV News analyzes Thursday's federal budget and identifies key items that, if passed in Parliament, would aim to provide some relief to Canadians.

4. Foreign homebuyers: As Canada announces a two-year ban on foreign homebuyers, real estate experts offer mixed reactions when discussing its potential market impact.

5. 'Slap in the face': Coming to terms with the federal government's class-action settlement, Sixties Scoop survivor Brenda Marcoux says, "It's like they paid $25,000 to erase the Indian."

One more thing…

'Friend-shield effect': People may be less inclined to follow COVID-19 public health precautions while in the company of friends, according to new research.